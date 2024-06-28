Sexual Harassment Uncovered at Disney World’s Haunted Mansion in New Report

A guest was reportedly sexually harassed inside Disney’s popular Haunted Mansion ride in Florida.

A Walt Disney World guest has accused another guest of grabbing their butt while waiting in line for Haunted Manion. This classic dark ride is located in Disney’s Magic Kingdom park in Florida and is one of the resort’s most popular attractions.

The suspect was ultimately not found, but the alleged harassment occurred during one of Haunted Mansion’s stretching room segments.

According to a new report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place on April 13, 2024. Much of the new report is redacted, but it does reveal a few key details about this incident.

The guest, a female, said the inappropriate touching was not an accident because it occurred for an extended period. According to the guest, a middle-aged man touched her butt for multiple seconds, leading her to believe the groping was intentional.

“She advised me that while the subject had his hand against her buttocks, he was holding firm pressure against her and there was no doubt he knew what he was doing,” said the sheriff’s deputy in the report.

According to the new report, the female guest told another male guest, who then confronted the suspect.

“What the **** is wrong with you, you pervert,” said the man.

The Haunted Mansion is one of Disney’s most iconic rides and is unique in a lot of ways. The ride is incredibly dark, both figuratively and literally, featuring some rather frightening ghoulish characters and creepy music.

The Haunted Mansion is especially unique in how it requires guests to wait in line. For the majority of the time guests are waiting to get into the Haunted Mansion, they will be in a traditional line.

However, once guests make their way inside and approach the “stretching room,” they are told to fill in all of the available space. Disney cast members inform guests that there is no longer a single-file line at this point and encourage them to move around close to others.

This part of Haunted Mansion can be incredibly claustrophobic and sometimes chaotic, and this is where the alleged harassment occurred. This room is also incredibly dark, making it even easier for this type of harassment to happen.

Stay tuned here for all Disney World news updates.