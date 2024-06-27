Disney World Slashes Prices, Announces Massive New 40% Discount on Vacations

Disney has announced a brand-new way to save money, offering guests up to 40% off on their Disney World vacations.
The Walt Disney World Resort is an absolute powerhouse when it comes to rides, attractions, and themed entertainment. From Magic Kingdom to EPCOT, there’s no shortage of incredible experiences. However, a trip to Disney World can be pretty expensive, with the resort now offering guests a new way to save big during their upcoming vacations.
Guests booking hotel rooms between December 9 and December 25, 2024, can save up to 40%. Guests can save up to 35% on rooms for stays Sunday through Thursday nights between October 6 and November 21, 2024.
These savings are only offered to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders and depend on which hotel guests choose.
Disney World Announces Brand-New Discounts
The following hotels are eligible for the 40% discount.
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort — King Bed Rooms
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — Riverside
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
- Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Guests can save up to 35% on the following hotels.
- Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge — Kidani Village
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — French Quarter
As stated earlier, guests must have a valid Annual Passholder membership to take advantage of this deal. These discounts are available for stays between one and 14 nights, and the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.
This offer cannot be combined with any other discount or special promotion and excludes certain room types, such as 3-bedroom villas, deluxe suites, bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village, and cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge.
This new offer is one of the many ways Walt Disney World allows guests to save money on their upcoming vacations. In 2025, the Florida Resort will introduce an exceptional offer for water park fans to enjoy.
As part of a wide range of other discounts, Disney announced that guests staying at certain Walt Disney World hotels in 2025 could enjoy complimentary access to Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach water parks.
Restrictions on this offer apply, of course, but this, along with Disney World’s new hotel offer, is one of the best new deals guests can take advantage of.
When is your next Disney World vacation?