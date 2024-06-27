Disney World Slashes Prices, Announces Massive New 40% Discount on Vacations

Disney has announced a brand-new way to save money, offering guests up to 40% off on their Disney World vacations.

Related: EPCOT Update: ‘Zootopia’ Announced for World Showcase, Effective Immediately

The Walt Disney World Resort is an absolute powerhouse when it comes to rides, attractions, and themed entertainment. From Magic Kingdom to EPCOT, there’s no shortage of incredible experiences. However, a trip to Disney World can be pretty expensive, with the resort now offering guests a new way to save big during their upcoming vacations.

Guests booking hotel rooms between December 9 and December 25, 2024, can save up to 40%. Guests can save up to 35% on rooms for stays Sunday through Thursday nights between October 6 and November 21, 2024.

These savings are only offered to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders and depend on which hotel guests choose.

Disney World Announces Brand-New Discounts

Related: Sudden Closure of Decades-Old Disney World Attraction Discovered Amid Ongoing Summer Challenges at Parks

The following hotels are eligible for the 40% discount.

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort — King Bed Rooms

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — Riverside

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Guests can save up to 35% on the following hotels.

Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge — Kidani Village

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — French Quarter

As stated earlier, guests must have a valid Annual Passholder membership to take advantage of this deal. These discounts are available for stays between one and 14 nights, and the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

This offer cannot be combined with any other discount or special promotion and excludes certain room types, such as 3-bedroom villas, deluxe suites, bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village, and cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge.

Related: Multitude of Disney World Guests To Be Impacted by New Florida Driving Law

This new offer is one of the many ways Walt Disney World allows guests to save money on their upcoming vacations. In 2025, the Florida Resort will introduce an exceptional offer for water park fans to enjoy.

As part of a wide range of other discounts, Disney announced that guests staying at certain Walt Disney World hotels in 2025 could enjoy complimentary access to Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach water parks.

Restrictions on this offer apply, of course, but this, along with Disney World’s new hotel offer, is one of the best new deals guests can take advantage of.

When is your next Disney World vacation?