Sudden Closure of Decades Old Disney World Attraction Discovered Amid Ongoing Summer Challenges at Parks

Walt Disney World Resort is closing down a beloved attraction but has provided a future update on the closure, further confirming that the House of Mouse in Orlando seems to be having a summer of setbacks. Here’s what we know.

According to the official Walt Disney World operating hours calendar, Peter Pan’s Flight at Magic Kingdom will temporarily close this summer. The attraction will be closed from July 8 through August 20, 2024, and is scheduled to reopen on August 21, 2024. A recently filed permit by Walt Disney Imagineering for Peter Pan’s Flight includes the description “Install set elements,” indicating that changes will be made during this closure period.

However, Disney has yet to disclose specific details about the planned updates. Peter Pan’s Flight has faced criticism for its portrayal of Native Americans, with scenes that some view as culturally insensitive. The depiction of the “Indian Village” and the characterization of Native American characters have been noted for reflecting outdated and harmful stereotypes.

Disney has progressively addressed such concerns in its parks and media properties, making revisions to ensure cultural sensitivity and inclusivity. Recent updates to attractions like Jungle Cruise and Splash Mountain are part of this effort to remove racially insensitive portrayals and create a more respectful experience for all guests.

Trouble in Mickey Mouse Paradise?

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, set to officially open to the general public on June 28 this Friday, has been experiencing many setbacks, including malfunctions, breakdowns, animatronic failures, and so much more. Disney’s newest theme park attraction recently encountered a significant glitch, which quickly went viral online as a video of the incident spread across social media platforms. During early previews of Disney’s newest theme park attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, select guests and employees have experienced multiple issues, glitches, and other problems.

This past weekend, these issues persisted, with the final Princess Tiana animatronic freezing right in front of guests. This particular animatronic is located in the final room of the ride, which serves as the grand finale of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This room is filled with dozens of characters, the majority of which are depicted in animatronic form. The video captures all the other animatronics functioning correctly while Princess Tiana remains motionless as guests pass by.

Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade has closed down forever to make way for a brand-new Disney Vacation Club Member Lounge. Test Track Presented by Chevrolet at EPCOT in Walt Disney World’s Bay Lake, Florida, temporarily closed on June 17, 2024, for a reimagining. The attraction is set to be updated to a third version, inspired by the original World of Motion attraction that once graced EPCOT.

Goodbye, Genie+

The most recent significant change to hit the Disney parks in Orlando was yesterday’s breaking news announcement that Genie+ will be discontinued to make way for a totally new (and frustratingly confusing) program. Effective July 24, Walt Disney World will introduce simplified names for its planning services to enhance clarity: Disney Genie+ will be rebranded as Lightning Lane Multi Pass, and individual Lightning Lane will be known as Lightning Lane Single Pass. These updates aim to streamline the booking process and provide guests greater flexibility in selecting their preferred ride times before arriving at the parks.

It’s also hurricane season, and there seems to be some development in the Atlantic Ocean that could see a storm push through Florida and Disney World next weekend. Not only that but there is also a significant dust storm heading toward Florida from across the ocean, stemming from Africa. Considering this, Ron DeSantis also does not want a particular driving law to change for those driving to and from the state, which might affect your next trip to the theme parks.

But rest assured, Disney World is still a fun place for families of all ages to come and enjoy some time in the sun with some of the most loveable and well-known characters from your favorite films and childhood memories. Always check the official Walt Disney World Resort website for the latest updates on everything you need to know.