Disney World Attraction Experiences One of the Longest Lines in History, Shocking Footage Revealed

Walt Disney World Resort is known for many things, but having one of the most extended lines caught on video in history is now added to the roster. In shocking footage, a Disney World attraction is seen experiencing one of the most extended lines ever recorded.

Disney World Shuts Down Major Attractions, Leading to Massive Summer Crowds and Chaos

EPCOT and other Disney World parks, like Magic Kingdom, are facing dilemmas left and right as attractions like Test Track shut down for extended refurbishments and newer rides like Tiana’s Bayou Adventure experience downtime and problems without officially opening. Not only that but other famous attractions, like The Country Bear Jamboree, are also closed for construction updates that are coming soon.

Earlier this year, Magic Kingdom Park bid farewell to the original Country Bear Jamboree. A revamped version, titled Country Bear Musical Jamboree, is slated to open on July 17, 2024. This updated attraction will feature the beloved bears performing classic Disney tunes like “The Bare Necessities,” reimagined as country songs.

In addition to changes at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT’s Test Track is set for a significant overhaul. As announced by Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, at last year’s Destination D23, the attraction, officially known as Test Track Presented by Chevrolet, will undergo a comprehensive transformation.

While specific details about Test Track 3.0 remain under wraps, D’Amaro confirmed that the redesign will draw inspiration from the original World of Motion, Test Track’s predecessor.

Do Bob Iger and Josh D'Amaro find this acceptable? Because this isn't how one of the greatest theme parks in the world should operate. https://t.co/AOYIqFbVml — Mickey Central (@Mickey_Central) June 17, 2024

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, also known as Ratatouille: L’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy (translated as ‘Remy’s Totally Zany Adventure’), is a motion-based, trackless 3D dark ride inspired by the 2007 Disney-Pixar animated film Ratatouille.

The attraction is at Disneyland Paris’s Walt Disney Studios Park in France and the France Pavilion in EPCOT at Walt Disney World. With so many big rides down, the line for this attraction got incredibly long, maybe even historically long.

From the video above, you can see just how long the line formed for this attraction. It was difficult for guests to walk around and figure out the start, leading to mass frustration and potential hazards along the way.

This has to be one of the most extended lines ever seen for a Disney World attraction during the busy season, which is summer and will continue through the start of September. However, a line this long can not be good for anyone visiting EPCOT right now, and there are many reasons why.

A long line in a Disney World park like EPCOT during hot summer days can pose significant hazards and dangers for guests and the overall park experience.

Waiting in long lines under the scorching sun can lead to heat exhaustion and dehydration, especially for guests standing in direct sunlight without adequate shade or hydration stations nearby. Symptoms like dizziness, fatigue, and nausea can quickly set in, impacting individual guests and their ability to enjoy the park safely.

Standing in long lines for extended periods can cause physical strain and discomfort, particularly for elderly guests, young children, or individuals with mobility issues. Prolonged standing can lead to muscle fatigue, joint pain, and falls or accidents if guests become lightheaded or lose balance.

Long lines contribute to congestion within the park, making it harder for staff to manage crowd flow and maintain safe distancing between guests.

This can increase the risk of accidental bumps, collisions, or trips, especially in crowded areas where movement is restricted. Guests waiting in long lines are exposed to weather elements such as intense sun, rain, or high humidity, which can exacerbate health risks and discomfort.

Prolonged exposure to weather extremes can lead to sunburn, heatstroke, or other weather-related illnesses without adequate protection or shelter.

Waiting in excessively long lines diminishes the overall guest experience by consuming valuable park time and energy. It can lead to frustration, impatience, and dissatisfaction among guests, affecting their enjoyment of attractions and other park amenities.

To mitigate these risks, theme parks like EPCOT implement strategies such as providing shaded queue areas, offering water stations, encouraging guests to use mobile apps for ride reservations, and continuously monitoring guest comfort and safety.