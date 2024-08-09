Home » Entertainment » Star Wars

Winnie the Pooh Joins ‘Star Wars’ in Strange Development

Posted on by Zach Gass
Pooh and his honey jars

Credit: Disney

From Gungans at Hutts to Ewoks and many, many Bothans, the Star Wars franchise is home to some of the most strange and unusual creatures in the realms of popular culture. Since being acquired by The Walt Disney Company, the universe has only grown in size, story, and species.

A Gungan Shield Wall in 'The Phantom Menace'
Credit: Lucasfilm

After decades on our screens, many fans have grown quite accustomed to the furry, scaled, and slimy faces of some of the galaxy’s non-human residents, but things are about to take a very familiar turn as a new chapter unfolds with the return of a very recognizable character. Along with welcoming a Clone Wars fan favorite, the next big Star Wars development invites a certain silly old bear into the fold.

Star Wars: Outlaws is an upcoming open-world RPG video game set in the galaxy far, far away, and developer Ubisoft bills it as one of the most ambitious projects under the franchise’s banner. As potential players prepare to explore the further reaches of the Outer Rim, a new update promises the return of an old friend.

Star Wars: Outlaws Welcomes a Disney Favorite

Promotional image for the game "Star Wars Outlaws." Features a large planet in the background with the game's logo, and two characters in the foreground—a humanoid wearing armor and a mask, and another in casual attire holding a small creature. Spaceships and mountainous terrain are visible.
Credit: Ubisoft/LucasFilm Games

Reportedly set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: Outlaws casts players in the role of Kay Vess as she travels across the galaxy in search of adventure and freedom. However, she won’t be traveling alone.

As with any good sci-fi adventure, no ship is complete without a crew, and a team of allies met along the way. According to Inverse, one such ally will be Hondo Ohnaka, the nefarious space pirate from Clone Wars, Rebels, and Galaxy’s Edge.

Hondo Ohnaka in 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'
Credit: Lucasfilm

 

The report reads,

“‘Star Wars Outlaws’ will get two story packs for those who buy the game’s season pass or Gold Edition. The first of these expansions, titled Wild Card, will feature the notorious gambler turned hero of the Rebellion. That’s right, we’re getting Lando Calrissian. Meanwhile, the game’s second expansion, A Pirate’s Fortune, will see Kay mix it up with galactic pirate and jokester Hondo Ohnaka.”

“As exciting as it’ll be to see Lando again, his big return already happened in the divisive final entry of the Skywalker Saga. Hondo Ohnaka on the other hand, hasn’t been heard from since the season finale of ‘Star Wars: Rebels’ in 2018. Like Cad Bane, Ahsoka, and the crew of The Ghost, he’s also the latest Star Wars character to make the jump from the critically acclaimed animated series.”

Hondo has appeared across multiple entries in the franchise, and the incomparable Jim Cummings always voices him. While it’s unknown if the legendary voice actor will return for the game, it’s a safe bet that he will once again step into the role.

Is That You, Pooh?

Winnie the pooh surprised eating hunny
Credit: Disney

Jim Cummings has a laundry list of roles under his belt, many of which are for the Walt Disney Company. Although there are a few standout roles, such as Pete from the modern Mickey Mouse cartoons, Darkwing Duck, and Ray the Firefly from Princess and the Frog (2009), Cummings’ most beloved claim to fame is his tenure as both Winnie the Pooh and Tigger too.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that Pooh and Tigger are leaps and bounds different from Hondo, but it’s still fun to think of the characters technically being a part of the Star Wars canon. We might still have to wait a while before an official reveal, but his attachment to the character is certainly a good sign.

Do you think Jim Cummings will reprise his Star Wars role? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

