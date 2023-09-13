‘Star Wars’ Officially Alters ‘Return of the Jedi’ Forever

MINOR SPOILERS FOR AHSOKA PART FIVE: “SHADOW WARRIOR”

Dave Filoni learned from George Lucas how to tell good stories, and in the latest episode of Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka, he reminded fans just how well he knows his characters.

Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983) has seen quite a few changes. The alien band in Jabba’s palace was changed to have some more CGI upbeat music. Hayden Christensen took over as the force ghost of Anakin Skywalker and was there at the end of the movie. Obi-Wan Kenobi made Darth Vader revealing his face to his son more impactful by showing his face fully to Luke Skywalker when Ahsoka and Kenobi could only see half.

These changes ultimately made the movie better (except for the alien band), and now fans have a deeper appreciation for what George Lucas was trying to do. In Ahsoka, Dave Filoni took it upon himself to give fans what they wanted to see and used that to help teach Lady Tano what she needed to remember. When Anakin decides to finish her training, Ahsoka tells him she doesn’t want to fight him, and he replies, saying he has heard that before.

Since this is Anakin after the Skywalker Saga, he is referring to his duel with Luke on the second Death Star. This incredible connection was pointed out by a fan, user @RaFe_Tano, on X/Twitter, who showed the two quotes back to back so fans could see what Dave Filoni managed to do:

Ahsoka – “I won’t fight you.” Anakin – “I’ve heard that before.” He was talking about Luke

Luke Skywalker wanted his father to redeem himself and while Vader thought it was too late, Luke showed him the good he can do. When Vader sacrificed himself and defeated the Emperor, he died knowing he was Anakin Skywalker, not the Sith Lord who terrorized the galaxy. Thankfully, Anakin is able to finish his training with Ahsoka and bring her to be the master she needs to be for Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo).

While Ahsoka is traveling across the galaxy, it’s cool to think that Anakin is helping guide those he cares about as a force ghost and in the World Between Worlds, meaning there’s still a chance that Luke Skywalker will get another encounter with Anakin at one point. Star Wars is the best when moments like these honor what was created originally by George Lucas. While Lucas maybe didn’t plan for Anakin and Ahsoka to train one more time after Return of the Jedi, Filoni used the lessons he learned from the creator to tell the right story to honor the Skywalker Saga while helping Ahsoka on her own personal quest.

