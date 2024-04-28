‘Star Wars’ Update: ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Season 2 in the Works

Disney and Lucasfilm seem uncertain as to what fans want in the future, but is The Book of Boba Fett season 2 what Star Wars fans need right now?

In the years since the Walt Disney Company bought Lucasfilm for a whopping $4.05 billion from founder George Lucas, it has been unclear whether the Mouse has an actual plan for Star Wars as a franchise. After dismissing years of novels, comic books, and fandom as “Star Wars Legends,’ the company revived the series with a sequel trilogy of films that, to put it mildly, received mixed reception.

The new Star Wars movies have not yet made back the money that Disney spent purchasing Lucasfilm, and its current strategy of letting Dave Filoni produce increasingly more esoteric Disney+ streaming shows also shows no sign of turning a profit anytime soon.

The Mandalorian promised to redirect the Star Wars franchise away from the Skywalker Saga and bring a needed grittiness to the galaxy far, far away, but it didn’t take long for the company to begin using the series as a backdoor for legacy characters.

Of all the new Star Wars shows to stream on Disney+, The Book of Boba Fett might be the most hotly debated. While the titular bounty hunter is one of the most iconic characters in the entire franchise, the muddy tone and unclear storytelling of the series turned off many fans. Plans for a second season of the show are currently unclear, but at least one star of the show is pushing for more episodes to be in the works.

In a recent episode of The Sackhoff Show, The Book of Boba Fett star Ming-Na Wen (who portrays Fennec Shand) expressed enthusiasm for a new season of the show to be developed. The actor said, “I think the fans and [Temuera Morrison] and I, we should all do The Book Of Boba Fett Season 2. I think there’s a lot more stories to be told and it hasn’t really quite finished and evolved and there’s more so hopefully- I hope.”

The season 1 finale of The Book of Boba Fett did record numbers for Star Wars on Disney+, but there has still been no official announcement of another season forthcoming. But if Disney knows what’s good for it, it might actually give the original Mandalorian bounty hunter another shot.

Do you want a Book of Boba Fett season 2? Tell us in the comments below!