Axed ‘Star Wars’ Actress Gives Update on Relationship With Co-Star Pedro Pascal

Fired Star Wars actress Gina Carano has provided an update on her relationship with her former co-star, Pedro Pascal.

Prior to February 2021, Gina Carano was one of the most familiar faces in the hottest Star Wars property around. The mixed martial artist turned actress portrayed Cara Dune in the first two seasons of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, with her character poised for big things in the franchise’s future – until Carano was fired.

The Walt Disney Company made the decision to axe Carano after several months of online controversy. In late 2020, she clashed with Black Lives Matter activists. She was later accused of transphobia when she put “beep/bop/boop” as her pronouns on Twitter and echoed President Donald Trump’s claims that the results of the 2020 election were fraudulent.

The tipping point came when Carano shared an image from Nazi Germany on Instagram, comparing the contemporary climate of “hating someone for their political views” to the persecution of Jews during the Holocaust. Hours later, Lucasfilm released a public statement in which it claimed that Carano was no longer employed by the company. “Her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” it said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lucasfilm had planned to unveil a Disney+ spinoff starring Carano at its December investors presentation but scrapped the idea following her tweets about the “stolen” election.

In the wake of her exit, the relationship between Carano and Lucasfilm has made headlines on multiple occasions – and rarely for good reason. Carano filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the studio in February, claiming that it had unlawfully retaliated against her for expressing her political opinions.

What hasn’t been discussed as openly is the relationship between Carano and her former co-star, Pedro Pascal, who provides the voice for and occasionally physically stars as the eponymous character in The Mandalorian. Now, however, Carano has opened up about how the events of the past few years have impacted their relationship.

In a recent YouTube interview with Tucker Carlson, Carano explained that her co-stars don’t share the same negative sentiments towards her as Disney. “Everybody I worked physically with, I never had a problem with,” she said.

Carano added that she and Pascal have reconnected recently following the death of their former co-star Carl Weathers, who starred as Greef Karga in all three seasons of The Mandalorian, in February.

“Me and Pedro [Pascal] reconnected after Carl Weathers passed away,” she said. “There’s all these lies and all these weird stories that people make up in their heads. One thing I can say is I adore Pedro, and he said one thing to me. He said, ‘You and Carl were protectors.'”

Carano also explained how much she appreciates Pascal’s support considering the ongoing drama between her and Disney – and implored fans to think about why he would think of her so fondly.

“That means so much to me that he remembers me and our time together as me being a protector, and it’s important that people don’t know what the real story is,” she said. “Like, why do you think Pedro is calling me a protector? To his fans, I want [them to know] there’s a reason, and there’s stories you don’t know that happened. And I was there, and I protect people.”

Later in the interview, Carano detailed how she acted as a protector on the set of The Mandalorian. In one example, she stepped in for an unnamed actor and filmed additional scenes when they became exhausted after a long day on set. “I worked longer hours than maybe probably any actor because my face was showing, and I did all my own stunts,” Carano adds. “So, if you go back and you look at the work records, you’re going to find who was on the set the most, as the actors, and you’re going to find me at the top of that list.”

Carano’s case against Disney took a dramatic turn last week when Disney filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that it had a “constitutional right not to associate its artistic expression with Carano’s speech.”

Disney has confirmed what has been known all along, they will fire you if you say anything they disagree with, even if they have to MISREPRESENT, MALIGN, and MISCHARACTERIZE you to do it. They are now on record letting everyone who works for them know that Disney will take any… https://t.co/RRIPtPrURu — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) April 11, 2024

The actress responded with her own fiery rebuttal on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Disney has confirmed what has been known all along, they will fire you if you say anything they disagree with, even if they have to MISREPRESENT, MALIGN, and MISCHARACTERIZE you to do it,” she wrote. “They are now on record letting everyone who works for them know that Disney will take any chance they get to control what you say, what you think or they will attempt to destroy your career. Glad we cleared that up. The First Amendment does not allow Disney to wantonly DISCRIMINATE, which is what they have done in my case and frankly have now admitted they did. If you ever wanted to know what today’s ‘Disney values’ are, they just told you.”

Do you think Disney made the right decision in firing Gina Carano? Let us know in the comments!