‘The Mandalorian’ Star Dies at Age 76, Family Confirms

Actor Carl Weathers has sadly died at the age of 76.

Best known for his role of Apollo Creed in the first four Rocky films, Weathers “died peacefully in his sleep” yesterday (February 1). His family released a statement today to announce his passing.

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.

While Weathers made his name as the fictional boxer in the 1970s and 1980s, he is perhaps better known to contemporary audiences for his role in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian, where he portrayed the former leader of the Bounty Hunters’ Guild, Greef Karga.

Weathers first appeared in the show’s premiere, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian,” back in 2019. His debut in the show saw him provide the eponymous character portrayed by Pedro Pascal with the Bounty that first unites him with “The Child,” AKA Grogu.

Greef Karga went on to appear in nine more episodes across all three seasons of the show between 2019 and 2023, as well as directing two episodes: “Chapter 12: The Siege” and “Chapter 20: The Foundling.” Weathers was vocal about his love for the show (in which he performed all his own stunts), and described his role as “one of the greatest things that’s happened in all of the years that I’ve been in entertainment.”

The character also proved incredibly popular with both audiences and critics, with his line “do the magic hand thing!” hailed as one of the standout moments from season two of the show. Weathers also received an Emmy award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role.

Beyond Rocky and The Mandalorian, Weathers provided the voice of Combat Carl in Toy Story 4 (2019), appeared as a fictionalized version of himself in four episodes of the sitcom Arrested Development, and starred as Colonel Al Dillon in Predator (1987). He appeared in over 75 films and TV shows during his 50-year career in entertainment.

Prior to the announcement of his death, Weathers was confirmed earlier today as a guest for Dublin Comic Con: Spring Edition in March. The actor is survived by his ex-wife, Mary Ann, and their two sons.

