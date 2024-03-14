Gina Carano “Laid Down and Cried” After Being Axed From ‘The Mandalorian’

A little over two years after she was fired from the hit Disney+ Star Wars spinoff, The Mandalorian, actress Gina Carano is opening up about her immediate reaction to her termination as she gears up to take Disney and Lucasfilm to court — with a little help from tech CEO Elon Musk.

Gina Carano, who played Alderaanian warrior Cara Dune opposite Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu in the first two seasons of co-creator Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s The Mandalorian, was famously fired from Lucasfilm in 2021 for what was deemed a series of “abhorrent” social media posts in which she compared U.S. conservatives to Holocaust victims.

Since being given the pink slip from Disney and Lucasfilm, Carano has embarked on a passionate smear campaign against the media giant despite being given numerous opportunities to either delete the posts or issue an apology. Now, her actions have culminated in a wrongful termination lawsuit being funded by Tesla CEO and X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) owner, Elon Musk.

As the ex-MMA sensation and Elon Musk prepare to tag-team Disney and Lucasfilm in court, Carano is now revealing her immediate reaction to her Star Wars firing, addressing the situation in more detail than ever before.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Carano got candid about her initial reaction to being “canceled,” admitting that she “laid down and cried and cried” about learning the news of her firing back in 2021. The actress revealed that she sold her place in Hermosa Beach and began traveling full-time in an RV, where she spent three weeks on the road:

I just laid down and cried and cried. I curled into a fetal position. It’s not that I didn’t think that something like that could happen. It was that I couldn’t imagine they would put out this horrendous statement about me after working with me — the most powerful entertainment company in the world saying that about me.

There’s no denying that Carano’s sudden axing from The Mandalorian was devastating to her career, especially when considering that she was set to lead her own Disney+ Star Wars show, Rangers of the New Republic, with Jon Favreau even telling her at one point that her “life [was] about to change.”

Obviously, Rangers of the New Republic never came to fruition, and Carano was ultimately dropped by her agency, UTA, and her Hollywood law firm, Ziffren Brittenham. Since then, she’s found new representation in Rob Weston’s Straightwire Entertainment group and is supposedly working on a new television series while living in Montana.

Still, Carano seems eager to get her “comeback” someday, whether that be in the galaxy far, far away, or a different corner of the entertainment industry entirely.

Although the actress seems optimistic about her and Musk’s case against Disney, she said she’s only “thinking about clearing my name” and is “thinking about finally being healthier and having this monkey off my back and telling my story and just getting on with my life. Finally.”

Even after suffering one of the most highly-publicized cancelations in recent history, Carano admitted she harbors no regrets about her political statements, noting, “You won’t find a perfect person in me, but you will find a person who was doing her absolute best under one of the most aggressive unnecessary cancellations in Hollywood history,” adding, “This has been one of the toughest growth spurts of my life and I don’t plan on wasting what I have learned.”

For now, it’ll be interesting to see how Gina Carano and Elon Musk’s case against Disney plays out in court and whether or not the disgraced actress will get the comeback she’s long dreamed of. While it certainly seems like the end of the line for Cara Dune, given Disney CEO Bob Iger’s no-nonsense response to the lawsuit how she was written out in The Mandalorian Season 3,

This is Star Wars, after all, and canon can change at the drop of a hat.

Do you think Gina Carano deserves a second chance in Hollywood? Let us know in the comments below!