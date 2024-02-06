Loyal Fans Stand by Gina Carano Years After Lucasfilm Firing

You don’t hear her name as much these days, but Gina Carano was a rising star in the 2010s. Starting in mixed martial arts (MMA), Carano’s career kicked off with shows like American Gladiators and Fight Girls. She later moved to the big screen with roles in Haywire (2011), Fast & Furious 6 (2013), and Deadpool (2016).

In 2018, Carano joined the first-ever Star Wars spinoff series, The Mandalorian. She appeared in the first two seasons as Cara Dune, a mercenary. Originally intended as a side character, Carano was so popular that Lucasfilm allegedly offered her a spinoff series. But everything changed in 2021.

Carano first clashed with fans over her silence about the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, inspiring allegations that she was racist. Later, a fan asked her to put her preferred pronouns in her Twitter (now known as X) bio as a show of support for the transgender community. The Extraction (2016) star instead added “beep/bop/boop” to her profile, interpreted by many as a transphobic move. She eventually apologized, claiming that Pedro Pascal helped her understand the importance of pronouns.

The “canceled” actress didn’t stay in good graces for long, publicly questioning the validity of the 2020 election results and mocking the use of face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. In February 2021, she shared an Instagram meme comparing those who disliked her because of her political views to those who persecuted Jews during the Holocaust.

Lucasfilm swiftly responded, cutting ties with Carano: “Her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.” United Talent Agency also immediately withdrew from its relationship with the actress.

Carano maintained a heavy social media presence in the years since, often posting about her political views and “cancellation.” She’s appeared as a guest star on Running Wild with Bear Grylls and in Breitbart News’s My Son Hunter (2022). In 2021, Carano announced that she would be producing and starring in White Knuckles, a crime thriller backed by The Daily Wire. As of 2024, there is no release date, and it’s unclear if the project was abandoned.

Despite her dwindling on-screen presence, Carano maintains a supportive fanbase. She appears at fan conventions regularly, signing Cara Dune headshots and other The Mandalorian regalia. She recently thanked supporters for packing her panel at MegaCon Orlando in the wake of co-star Carl Weathers’ passing:

Being around you all filled my heart with such warmth today. I needed that more than you know. Thank you to every single person who showed up. 🥲 #megacon2024

The photo showed a room filled with supporters watching Carano discuss her career.

