Kenobi Actor Calls Out Filoni, Demands a New Series

Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most mystical and enigmatic characters in the galaxy, and his adventures throughout the canon are truly the stuff of Star Wars legend. However, one chapter of his story has yet to be told, and Dave Filoni was just thrown the gauntlet to make it happen.

From his time under the tutelage of Qui-Gon Jinn to his exile on Tatooine, Master Kenobi has led quite an exciting life. Whether it’s his time in the Clone Wars, his violent rivalry with Darth Maul, or simply his own inner struggles after Anakin Skywalker became Darth Vader, fans love seeing him in action. That said, his personal relationships aren’t exactly something many will find in the sacred Jedi texts.

We’ve seen Kenobi’s relationship with Anakin and Ahsoka explored in The Clone Wars animated series, and we’ve seen bits and pieces of Old Ben in Rebels, but the period that deserves much more development is his courtship of Duchess Satine Kryze of Mandalore. Moreover, Kenobi himself recently called out Filoni to make this vision a reality for a new series in the footage below.

“Make It Happen!” Kenobi Voice Actor Demands

James Arnold Taylor, voice actor for Obi-Wan Kenobi in titles like Clone Wars and other extended Star Wars media, recently stated a demand directly to Dave Filoni at the most recent Galaxy Con to express his interest in returning to the role. While no response has been heard at the time of writing, Taylor undoubtedly has an expansive support network on his side, and there’s not a shadow of a doubt that a focus on their forbidden attachment wouldn’t make viewers’ heads spin.

Obi-Wan and Satine’s relationship was a major development in the Clone Wars, and it was quite the emotional story arc to see them going from former childhood friends to opposing political forces to forbidden romance before her death at the hands of Darth Maul. The creators simply have too much to play with to just let it go unexplored.

It Just Might Work

Anyone familiar with the extensive lore of the galaxy far, far away knows that Jedi are forbidden to have heavy bonds or even romantic attachments. Per the Star Wars wiki,

“Emotional attachment and possession were forbidden because it was believed they could lead to jealousy and fear of loss, and ultimately the dark side of the Force…”

Not only is Obi-Wan compromising his code by allowing himself to feel for Satine, but their past was instrumental in developing his character. Pair that with the blatant and vibrant chemistry seen in the Clone Wars arc, and it’s a concoction for an emotional animated series that will have Disney+ subscribers glued to their screens.

Incidentally, the call out by James Arnold Taylor comes on the heels of Tales of the Empire’s premier on Disney+. While the Dark-Side-focused series shed some light on the Sith, Inquisitorius, and the evil Galactic Empire, a follow up to Tales of the Jedi might be what this concept needs to get off the ground. The ball is in Filoni’s court.

Would you watch a Kenobi animated series? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments down below!