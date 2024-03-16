Lightsaber Change in ‘The Phantom Menace’ Prequel Alters ‘Star Wars’ History

Star Wars has changed the history of its lightsabers, revealing new information about the Jedi’s favorite weapon.

In the last four decades, Star Wars has proven to be one of the most successful and popular franchises of all time. Beginning with George Lucas’s Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977), the series has since gone on to span nine movies in the Skywalker Saga plus a number of standalone canon stories like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) and Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018).

Following the finale of Lucas’s original trilogy in 1983, the famed director returned to the galaxy far, far away in 1999 with Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace. In going back in time to the early years of Anakin Skywalker, AKA the future Darth Vader, Lucas told the story of the Jedi’s downfall and the return and rise of the Sith and the Galactic Empire.

From Jedi to Sith, lightsabers to blasters, Star Wars has permeated pop culture in a way no other science-fiction franchise has. There are theme parks in Disney resorts in the United States where fans can build droids and use kyber crystals to forge their own lightsaber. At one point, Star Wars fans could board a 2-day, 2-night Galactic Starcruiser for an immersive vacation. Sadly, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort has since closed.

Despite that, the love for Star Wars feels untouchable. Even the divisive sequel trilogy has not completely pushed fans away, and many believe Disney’s The Mandalorian and subsequent Mando-Verse is one of the best entries into the franchise.

Outside of the popular live-action and animated television shows, Star Wars is also kept alive by a near-constant stream of multimedia projects. The novel space, like The High Republic initiative, is laying the stage for this year’s The Acolyte, as well as telling the story of the Jedi’s Golden Age.

Comic books also give fans much-needed insight into the events that happen in the in-between–“Darth Vader,” for example, reveals the events between Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983). In doing so, fans get a more rounded view of the saga, with some comics even going as far as to tease how Palpatine survived his fall at the Death Star.

A recent comic book, a prequel to the Clone War era taking place in 42 BBY and starring Mace Windu, has recently revealed new information about the Jedi lightsaber that changes the history of this iconic weapon.

In a preview for the second issue of “Star Wars: Mace Windu #2,” as shared by ScreenRant, it is revealed that a new type of monster is immune to the Jedi lightsaber. Yes, the lightsaber that beheaded Count Dooku, that stabbed Qui-Gon Jinn, that severed Luke’s hand–it is not good for everything.

In the issue, Mace Windu–who was made famous by Samuel L. Jackson in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, is seen encountering and fighting off against a new creature called the Bore Worm. Surprisingly, the Bore Worm is resistant to lightsaber attacks, making this one of the few creatures to be immune to the strong weapon.

The Zillo beast that first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and later in Star Wars: The Bad Batch is also immune to lightsabers, and it is why Palpatine is seen experimenting with the creatures in order to produce lightsaber-resistant armor.

This new addition to lightsaber lore is just another way the franchise proves that Jedi are not invulnerable and that even their most powerful and famed weapons can be beaten. It also changes everything fans know about the lightsaber, and as the universe expands, could this new information come into play further down the line?

The events in “Mace Windu” with lightsaber lore changing could be a small precursor to what is to come from the Star Wars franchise in the future. The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm currently have three projects lined up for release between 2025 and 2027. The first is expected to be the Jon Favreau-helmed Mandalorian movie, called The Mandalorian & Grogu, slated for 2025.

For the Jedi, though, two announced films come to mind, as well as the return of Ahsoka Tano in Ahsoka Season 2. The New Jedi Order movie from Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy starring Daisy Ridley as Rey Skywalker, and the Dawn of the Jedi movie from James Mangold. Mangold’s movie is perhaps the most interesting as it is said to explore the origins of the Force itself, potentially changing everything fans know about the Jedi forever.

