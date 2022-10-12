Fans are extremely pissed off at the newly-merged conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery, and its current President and CEO, David Zaslav.

It hasn’t been a secret that Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is making big (and according to fans, dangerous) changes and cuts over at the studio — all in the name of avoiding taxes.

Ever since the merger, big changes have occurred within Warner Bros., and with its associated intellectual properties and franchises. Over at the DC Films section of Warner Bros., big and confusing shake-ups have been felt, from the cancelation of near-complete films like Batgirl, reformulating their entire DC Universe/DC Extended Universe (DCEU) to look like Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), getting rid of their DC Films President, and the cherry on top of the cake — getting rid of 36 shows on HBO Max as their own staff revolt.

Now, it seems like this might be the last straw for many when it comes to Warner Bros.

The kicker for many? The more-or-less quiet shutdown of Warner Bros.’ Writers and Directors Workshop, and Stage 13.

Matthew Belloni on Twitter shared the news, and gave a bit more context about the importance of these paths for “underrepresented voices” in the industry:

BIG news: Warner Bros. is shutting down its Writers/Directors Workshop and Stage 13 unit. Both are major paths for underrepresented voices in television. Big setback for Hollywood’s diversity movement.

BIG news: Warner Bros. is shutting down its Writers/Directors Workshop and Stage 13 unit. Both are major paths for underrepresented voices in television. Big setback for Hollywood's diversity movement. — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) October 11, 2022

The action taken here by Warner Bros. Discovery is a huge setback with regards to diversity and representation, as these avenues have been key pathways for developing writers and directors’ works for TV.

The end of this approximately 40-year program therefore has angered many, as it’s another signifier from the company (and by extension new President/CEO David Zaslav) that representation and nurturing potential is not a priority with WBD.

The reaction online has been almost entirely negative.

Replies to Matthew Belloni’s tweet have largely been in favor of ousting CEO Zaslav and saving much-loved streaming platform HBO Max.

User @ChumchumHd replied with a simple image, promoting the hashtags #LeaveHBOMaxAlone and #FireDavidZaslav:

Others are absolutely adding to those hashtags and to the growing discussion, like @trevontrent:

Everybody, meet the great killer of Warner Bros./animators/animation: David Zaslav. Hate this guy so damn much… what an absolute idiot! Fire him NOW! #FireDavidZaslav

Everybody, meet the great killer of Warner Bros./animators/animation: David Zaslav. Hate this guy so damn much… what an absolute idiot! Fire him NOW! #FireDavidZaslav pic.twitter.com/Ggm2VfCks8 — Trey T. (a BIG Susie fan from SCI!😸) (@trevontrent) October 12, 2022

People have even begun to get creative with things, as @NerdWolfy tweets this hilarious LEGO diorama featuring famed Warner Bros. characters like Batman getting ready to take on the LEGO-fied WBD CEO:

David Zaslav In Real Life: Gets Away With Every Horrible Decisions. David Zaslav In Lego: (This is a comic version I wanted to make lmao, your welcome!) #FireDavidZaslav #LeaveHBOMaxAlone #SaveHBOMax #LEGO #Legos #Batman #NewDeal4Animation #BoycottDiscovery

While @ProudNerd2022 said the following, adding a GIF that with the caption “there’s the door”:

Please, for the love of God, #FireDavidZaslav He’s sinking WB’s reputation at record speed.

@dragonjay06 reminds others that the “people at Disney” also “fought against Chapek” once, and that Warner Bros. staff could do the same:

Remember when the people at Disney fought against Chapek for his queer-phobic actions? I hope EVERYONE at WB, DC, Cartoon Network, [adult swim], HBO, and etc do something about this! #NewDeal4Animation

#AnimationDeservesBetter

#LeaveHBOMaxAlone

#FireDavidZaslav

Remember when the people at Disney fought against Chapek for his queer-phobic actions? I hope EVERYONE at WB, DC, Cartoon Network, [adult swim], HBO, and etc do something about this! #NewDeal4Animation #AnimationDeservesBetter #LeaveHBOMaxAlone #FireDavidZaslav https://t.co/3r85isH8tJ — 🎃Dragon Jay T.🎃 | #CartoonNetwork30/Spooky Month (@dragonjay06) October 11, 2022

Others, on the other hand, like @Marshy_Swtr saw this as a politically motivated move from the company higher ups to hurt “marginalized communities”:

I’m not surprised in the slightest. David Zaslav was a trump supporter in 2016 and 2020 and he clearly does not want marginalized communities to be represented in his company’s media. His ass needs to be fired NOW. #FireDavidZaslav

I'm not surprised in the slightest. David Zaslav was a trump supporter in 2016 and 2020 and he clearly does not want marginalized communities to be represented in his company's media. His ass needs to be fired NOW. #FireDavidZaslav https://t.co/1LyWo5YkSX — ⭐ Marsh/Olivier | ⚣ (@Marshy_Swtr) October 11, 2022

And @TonyHighwind concurred, adding:

David Zaslav’s mission is literally to destroy all avenues of advancement for queer and/or nonwhite creators in the entertainment industry. This is his objective. This is the goal that his every move is in service of. There is no doubt or equivocation to be had. #FireDavidZaslav

David Zaslav's mission is literally to destroy all avenues of advancement for queer and/or nonwhite creators in the entertainment industry. This is his objective. This is the goal that his every move is in service of. There is no doubt or equivocation to be had. #FireDavidZaslav https://t.co/7KtWTL1gSA — The Celebrated TonyHighwind (@TonyHighwind) October 11, 2022

@Peyton02460675 posts this image of Superman punching a Nazi soldier, saying that Zaslav “needs to be given the boot to save the studio”:

This is what needs to happen to Zaslav to save Warner Bros. He needs to be given the boot to save the studio! #FireDavidZaslav #SaveWarnerBros !!

This is what needs to happen to Zaslav to save Warner Bros. He needs to be given the boot to save the studio! #FireDavidZaslav #SaveWarnerBros !! pic.twitter.com/VevfUkJjUx — Peyton The Gentleman Ghost (@Peyton02460675) October 11, 2022

Overall, it appears that as the hatred mounts, the movement against President and CEO David Zaslav of Warner Bros. Discovery grows with it. With multiple hashtags surrounding the topic, and so many upset at the removal, cancelation and significant changes to their beloved franchises, it will certainly be interesting to see Warner Bros. try to turn public perception around.

What do you think of Warner Bros. Discovery cutting corners? Do you support this movement? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Warner Bros. Discovery owns the wildly popular DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and the DC superhero film Justice League, which consists of Superman/Clark Kent (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman/Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), Batman/Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), Aquaman/Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), The Flash/ (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg/Victor Stone (Ray Fisher).

Warner Bros. also own the rights to nostalgic franchises like Harry Potter and its attached Wizarding World, as well as Hanna Barbera’s Scooby-Doo.