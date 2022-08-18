Warner Bros. Discovery Pulls Another 36 Titles Including James Wan-Produced ‘Aquaman’ Series

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced it will pull 36 more titles from its HBO Max streaming service, including the James Wan-produced Aquaman series.

It’s been a rocky few months for Warner Bros. Discovery. Since Warner Bros. Discovery came to fruition in April 2022, there has been a number of changes commissioned at the entertainment conglomerate. Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav detailed many of the decisions the company has made in the last quarter call, with many looking for reasoning behind the questionable cancellation of complete movies, Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt.

The complete sidelining of Batgirl, which was set to star In the Heights‘ (2021) Leslie Grace as the titular daughter of Commissioner Jim Gordon, acclaimed actor Michael Keaton returning as Bruce Wayne/Batman, and Brendan Fraser as Ted Carson/Firefly, came as a shock to DC fans across the globe. Warner Bros. Discovery claimed the $90 million movie was not at the expected standard of quality and announced it would not go ahead with its release on HBO Max later this year.

Zaslav also touched on the ongoing controversy and legal entanglements, The Flash star, Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash), has recently been involved with. The DC Extended Universe actor has faced multiple arrests and allegations of abduction and violent outbursts amid the production process of the upcoming standalone superhero movie.

Zaslav said the company was excited to release The Flash — a movie that has had successful and well-received screen tests — with recent news suggesting Warner Bros. Discovery is considering multiple options when it comes to The Flash including canceling the entire project. Miller has since apologized for their actions.

Now, in the next round of content cleanup, and ahead of the HBO Max and Discovery+ merger, Warner Bros. Discovery is sweeping 36 titles from its popular streaming service, including the James Wan-produced Aquaman: King of Atlantis. The animated streaming show, while not connected to the DCEU canon, takes place after the events of Wan’s billion-dollar live-action Aquaman (2018) starring Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman) and Amber Heard (Mera). Aquaman: King of Atlantis is a three-part miniseries and stars Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Aquaman, Gillian Jacobs (Community) as Mera, and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!) as Vulko.

Variety reports:

“As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+,” HBO Max’s statement reads. “That will include the removal of some content from both platforms.”

The article goes on to say:

Taking off the titles from streaming would also help Warner Bros. Discovery cut costs by removing lesser-watched programs to save money on residuals. An exact date or time when the titles will be taken off has not been announced.

The complete list of titles being removed from HBO Max is as follows:

HBO Max Originals

“12 Dates of Christmas”

“About Last Night”

“Aquaman: King of Atlantis”

“Close Enough”

“Ellen’s Next Great Designer”

“Esme & Roy”

“The Fungies!”

“Generation Hustle”

“Generation”

“Infinity Train”

“Little Ellen”

“My Mom, Your Dad”

“Odo”

“Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness”

“Summer Camp Island”

“The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo”

“The Runaway Bunny”

“Theodosia”

“Tig n’ Seek”

“Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs” HBO Originals

“My Dinner with Herve”

“Share” Cartoon Network

“Dodo”

“Elliott From Earth”

“Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart”

“Mighty Magiswords”

“OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes”

“Uncle Grandpa”

“Victor and Valentino” Acquired Titles

“Detention Adventure”

“Messy Goes to Okido”

“Mia’s Magic Playground”

“The Ollie & Moon Show”

“Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures”

“Make It Big, Make It Small”

“Squish”

As for Wan’s live-action franchise, the Aquaman sequel — Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) — is slated for release on 17 March 2023, three months after its intended debut. As the DC Comics-inspired slate shifted, it pulled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom out of box office contention with James Cameron’s hugely-anticipated Avatar (2009) sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022).

