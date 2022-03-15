‘The Batman’ Universe Is Officially Becoming a Franchise

The enormous success of Matt Reeve’s The Batman is setting up a plethora of Batman-inspired content in the near future. Colin Farrell, who plays Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin in The Batman (2022), has confirmed he will be reprising his role of Penguin in a Batman spinoff series ordered by HBO Max.

While no release date has been set, the series is expected to pick up where the events of The Batman left off. Matt Reeves will serve as an executive producer and the series is sure to follow the same genre influences as The Batman. Lauren LeFranc will bring her action expertise (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as the Showrunner where she and Reeve’s will bring the story of the Penguin to life. Colin Farrell is also attached as an executive producer.

“The world that Matt Reeves created for ‘The Batman’ is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot,” Farrell said. “I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”

Reeves will look to build on the genre influences of horror and noir to drive the series and continue to explore the underworld of Gotham City. We can expect to see many explorations of Gotham City with characters like Zoe Kravitz’s portrayal of Catwoman and Paul Dano’s Riddler (Paul Dano) becoming pop-culture hits in this iteration of The Batman.

The Batman is expected to release on HBO Max sometime from mid-to-late April, after the 45 day exclusive theatrical release window expires.

The official synopsis for The Batman:

When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman [Robert Pattinson] is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement.

