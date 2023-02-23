‘Batman’ Star Trashes Superhero Genre – “I’m Not a Fan. I’m Really Not”

Despite having starred in Batman Begins (2005), this actor had harsh words…

The Dark Knight Trilogy put DC comic-based films on sound footing once more. After muddling through campy and over-the-top films like Batman Forever (1995) and Batman and Robin (1997), the new trilogy brought a darkness and gravitas back to the character and the franchise. Along with offerings from the Marvel side of things, it helped revitalize and redefine the genre. Even with all of that, there’s one star from the franchise that really doesn’t care for the genre anymore…

Though being set in a fictional universe, a fictional city with completely fictional characters, Christopher Nolan brought realism to Gotham City and The Dark Knight Trilogy. Audiences learned where Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) learned how to fight and how to avoid being seen. They learned how Scarecrow/Jonathan Crane (Cillian Murphy) actually made and utilized his fear gas. They also learned about Ra’s Al Ghul (Liam Neeson) mentor and nemesis of Batman (Bale) in this universe.

Taking inspiration from the DC Comic character, this Ra’s (Neeson) was, again, more grounded in reality. He was the leader of an underground organization and not traditionally immortal in the sense of the Lazarus Pit, but rather, gained immortality through his legacy and his daughter Talia (Marion Cotillard). He was a complex villain and was played masterfully by Neeson, but it seems that role may have been his last in the genre.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, reported by ComicBookMovie, Neeson didn’t hold back on what he thought about the superhero genre. Careful to delineate from his work in The Dark Knight Trilogy, the star told fans his big issue with the genre:

“I’ll be honest: All these superhero movies? I’m not a fan. I’m really not…I admire them because it’s Hollywood with all their bells and whistles and technology, which is phenomenal, but they all seem to me to be just the same story. You can say, ‘OK, you did do Chris Nolan’s.'”

Neeson went on to describe how his work with the Trilogy was different, explaining the tone of the films, as well as the outstanding cast:

“And Chris Bale and Gary Oldman? Come on! What a cast. And Michael [Caine] and Morgan [Freeman]?”

It seems that Superhero Fatigue may well be setting in amongst not only audiences but those in Hollywood as well. At the very least, Neeson was courteous enough to temper his comments with the caveat that it was his own personal opinion and that while he doesn’t enjoy them, at least he can admire them. Perhaps others like James Cameron could take a leaf from his book instead of condemning an entire franchise because it doesn’t line up with their vision.

