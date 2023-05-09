Director of ‘The Flash’ May Have Just Ruined the Film’s Secret Villain

No one likes spoilers, especially when those spoilers are created by people closely working with the excitable shows and films set to be released. Tom Holland has been one of the biggest proprietors of spoilers since he entered the MCU, as he has let loose some valuable information about his Spider-Man and Marvel appearances. Marvel might not be the only place where spoilers happen from its stars, The Flash director Andy Muschietti may have inadvertently ruined the secret villain for the upcoming DCU epic.

What is strange is that most of the trailers for The Flash have hyper-focused on Batman and Barry Allen, more so on Keaton’s return as Batman, which makes perfect sense. The world is certainly waiting for Keaton to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne. Though Ezra Miller is being buried in their own film, as there have been fewer shots of Miller, there have been even fewer of the proposed villain or villains in the film.

We do know that Dark Flash is meant to be the villain of the film, but there has only been one case of what appears to be the villain’s boot. In a quick shot, Barry Allen is rocketing away from a different colored version of the speedster, which everyone assumes is DF. However, that might not be the case. DF could be a red herring moment in the film to set up a more famous antagonist to Barry Allen.

Andy Muschietti is directing The Flash, which has already been given plenty of praise from creators and stars that have seen early versions of the film. However, Muschietti took to his personal Instagram page to offer up a look at a proposed villain that everyone was hoping would pop up.

Muschietti channels Reverse Flash in Drawing

#TheFlash movie director Andy Muschietti has shared a new sketch of a character resembling Reverse-Flash… Will the villain appear in the upcoming movie? Details: https://t.co/tKanU3BnIJ pic.twitter.com/Ha8dTbWrid — DCU – The Direct (@DCU_Direct) May 8, 2023

DF might be one of the darker foes that Barry Allen faces off against, but DC fans have been begging to see Reverse Flash incorporated in some way. Muschetti may have all but spoiled that big reveal, as he provided a crude drawing on his Instagram page. Though we are not going to question his artistic skills, it appears that he clearly draw Reverse Flash and titled the image “Flashdoodle.” It could be the man just having some fun with the character he has likely grown close to, or he is cluing into what we might see in the DCU standalone.

What makes this innocent drawing seem more plausible is there have been rumors that The Flash would be connecting to the CW series in some grand way. Fans have been clamoring for Grant Gustin to appear and take over as Barry Allen, though Gustin has stated numerous times that he is not involved in the film.

We happen to think he is lying, but we are also willing to be proven wrong. Industry insiders have also indicated that the film will contain at least one “dream cameo” from the Arrowverse. If Grant Gustin is not involved, it would make sense for Harrison Wells to appear. Wells portrayed Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash for five seasons in the CW series, making it a huge possibility that he could appear in the film.

Reverse Flash is arguably a more prominent villain for Barry Allen, and it could be a setting where RF and The Flash have to join forces to take down Dark Flash. Dark Flash is also stated to have a new ability that sees the villain consume the souls of speedsters. Dark Flash could grow far too powerful, resulting in Barry having to team up with Thawne.

This is just speculation, of course, as we have no idea what will happen in the film. It would make sense for Reverse Flash to appear in the film, as he is the most prominent villain that Barry Allen deals with. Should Reverse Flash be included, this will be a huge misstep for Muschetti ruining that fact early.

Do you think Reverse Flash will be in The Flash? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!