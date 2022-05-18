Ewan McGregor Is Terrified His Son Will Become a Trekkie

Star Wars fans have been clamoring for an Obi-Wan Kenobi-centric series for years. Although Sir Alec Guinness originally played the legendary Jedi Master in George Lucas’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), Ewan McGregor cemented the character’s legacy for a new generation in the prequel trilogy, which was released in theaters between 1999 and 2005.

In Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002), and Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), many Star Wars fans found McGregor’s portrayal to be a bright spot in a trio of films that, at least at the time they originally came out, were not widely acclaimed.

In the ensuring years, however, nostalgia has reigned and the fandom is now thrilled to see McGregor reunite with Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader) in the upcoming Deborah Chow-directed Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Christensen, in fact, recently spoke out about how the Star Wars fandom has “finally embraced” him after all these years.

Recently, the stars of the show — which is due to drop its first two episodes on Disney+ on May 27, 2022 — have been doing a press tour to share details about their return to the Star Wars galaxy.

In a new Vanity Fair article that covers many of the live-action Star Wars series on Lucasfilm’s slate, McGregor shared an amusing thought about his young son’s future fandom — particularly now that his new wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, is appearing in Mandalorian spinoff, Ahsoka:

“My partner, Mary, is doing that Star Wars series with Rosario and she’s about to start,” he says. Lucasfilm hadn’t previously confirmed rumors that Mary Elizabeth Winstead will be in Ahsoka, but…now they don’t have to. “Our little boy has been born into this massive Star Wars family,” says McGregor, whose son with Winstead was born last summer. “He will either embrace it or really go the other way. I don’t know. Maybe he’ll be a Trekkie!” Related: ‘Star Trek’ Actor Glues Himself to Starbucks Counter In Protest

While specific details of the series are being kept under wraps, which is very typical for the Star Wars franchise on Disney+, we do know that the show will follow Kenobi’s exile on Tatooine about eight years after Revenge of the Sith and the execution of Emperor Palpatine’s (Ian McDiarmid) Order 66.

It has long been known that Darth Vader’s Inquisitors will make their live-action debut in Obi-Wan Kenobi and that we will see the origin of the Jedi Knight’s time looking after young farm boy Luke Skywalker from afar.

In addition to McGregor and Christensen, Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton are set to reprise their roles as Luke’s Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen Lars, while newcomers like Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Sung Kang will join the Star Wars story for the first time.

There are also numerous cameos rumored for the series, including the return of Princess Leia (Vivian Lyra Blair) and the reported appearance of droid bounty hunter 4-LOM, who originally appeared in the iconic “bounty hunter scene” in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

Are you excited to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi?