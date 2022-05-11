‘Star Wars’ Legends Thrill Fans With Unexpected Selfies, Autographs

With just about two weeks to go until Obi-Wan Kenobi releases on the Disney+ streaming service, Star Wars legends Ewan McGregor (Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker) are gearing up for their official return to a galaxy far, far away.

The duo have been doing a press tour for the live-action show and recently stopped in Berlin, Germany, where they made time to go out together. The actors also thrilled fans by unexpectedly stopping for selfies and autographs during their evening together.

One report noted that 41-year-old Christensen and newlywed 51-year-old McGregor were more than happy to spend time with their adoring public:

Fans flocked to the Hollywood stars as they attempted to make their way to their awaiting cars to whisk them off to their hotels. The pair who recently have kicked off the press tour for the limited series, stopped to pose for photos as fans waited patiently to catch a glimpse of their heroes. While the majority of fans looked for a selfie, a selection of the crowd asked for autographs which Hayden delightfully signed while wearing a face covering

Newlywed Ewan McGregor catches up with Star Wars co-star Hayden Christensen in Berlin ahead of Obi-Wan Kenobi release on Disney+.

Twitter fan account, Ewan McGregor Daily, shared an additional video of an Obi-Wan Kenobi photocall from the stars’ time in Berlin:

#EwanMcGregor and Hayden Christensen appear at a photocall in Berlin. #ObiWanKenobi Thanks to denniswerth on IG.

Star Wars fans have been clamoring for an Obi-Wan Kenobi-centric series for years. Although Sir Alec Guinness originally played the legendary Jedi Master in George Lucas’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), Ewan McGregor cemented the character’s legacy for a new generation in the prequel trilogy, which released between 1999 and 2005.

In Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002), and Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), many Star Wars fans found McGregor’s portrayal to be a bright spot in a trio of films that, at least at the time they originally hit theaters, were not widely acclaimed.

In the ensuring years, however, nostalgia has reigned and the fandom is now thrilled to see McGregor’s Kenobi reunite with his former Padawan in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

While specific details of the series are being kept under wraps, which is par for the course for the Star Wars franchise on Disney+, we do know that the show will follow Kenobi’s exile on Tatooine about eight years after Revenge of the Sith and the execution of Emperor Palpatine’s (Ian McDiarmid) Order 66.

It has long been known that Darth Vader’s Inquisitors will make their live-action debut in Obi-Wan Kenobi and that we will see the origin of the Jedi Knight’s time looking after young farm boy Luke Skywalker from afar.

In addition to McGregor and Christensen, Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton are set to reprise their prequel roles as Luke’s Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen Lars, while newcomers like Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Sung Kang will join the Star Wars story for the first time.

Numerous other cameos are also expected, including the return of Princess Leia (Vivian Lyra Blair) and the reported appearance of droid bounty hunter 4-LOM, who originally appeared in the iconic “bounty hunter scene” in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s first two episodes drop on May 27, 2022.

Are you looking forward to this new Star Wars series?