Ewan McGregor Hopes ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Will Get A Second Season

Ewan McGregor has already expressed that he wants Obi-Wan Kenobi to get a second season.

Of all the upcoming Star Wars projects, fans are most excited to see Mcgregor return as the iconic Jedi Master. It has been 17 years since fans have seen Kenobi in live-action. The series will focus on Kenobi a few years after Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005) and it will follow how the exiled Jedi master deals with his guilt after the Jedi Order is destroyed.

Fans can expect there to be lightsaber duels in the new series as the Inquisitors will be the primary antagonists. Once the Inquisitors learn that they have Obi-Wan Kenobi in their sights, it seems that the Inquisitors will report back to their master, Darth Vader that Kenobi is alive.

Kathleen Kennedy has already made it clear that Vader and Kenobi will have the “rematch of the century” with Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Vader/Anakin Skywalker. There are reports that the series will also have flashbacks to the Clone Wars so Star Wars fans will have a lot to look forward to.

Now it seems that Mcgregor doesn’t want to be done playing Kenobi as he states that he would love to return for a second season:

“If we were to get an opportunity to do it again, I’d be totally up for that. Here I go again. It’s like me knocking at Disney’s door again!”

McGregor had to be quiet about his return to Star Wars for years as Lucasfilm figured out what the Kenobi project would be. At first, McGregor was going to get his own trilogy of movies, but then it was decided that Kenobi should get his own series. Now it seems that McGregor will continue to let fans know that he hopes to continue playing the Jedi master and knowing Lucasfilm, there’s a good chance that Kenobi could return in several projects.

More on Obi-Wan Kenobi

Here’s an official description of the new limited series:

The series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The new Star Wars limited series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, with Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will debut on Disney+ on May 27.

