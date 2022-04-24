‘Star Wars’ Glitch Gives Fans Major Grogu Surprise

Surprisingly enough, fans have found a way to play as Grogu in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

While many fans have been enjoying the new LEGO game, fans have been noticing some of the disappointing features of the game. One of the first things fans were eager to figure out was if you could play Baby Yoda, but the game only allows Grogu to be Mando’s companion.

The good news is that The Skywalker Saga is a very large game that allows fans to play across all nine episodes of the Skywalker Saga and relive iconic moments from the movies. If that isn’t something you want to do, you can explore over twenty planets from the Star Wars universe such as Tatooine, Coruscant, Endor, Bespin, and more.

Most of the characters have certain roles in the game as force-wielders are able to lift certain objects, bounty hunters can shoot certain bricks, etc. While playing one of the missions in Star Wars: Episode IX — Rise of Skywalker (2019), Reddit user u/wukimill found a way to become Grogu through a glitch.

When fans asked the user how he was able to do this, he admitted that it was by accident and doesn’t if it is something other people can do:

“I’m sorry I have actually no idea, I was just playing as Grievous on Exegol because he looked funny as hell riding those horses, then I changed to Din because I needed a bounty hunter to destroy some crates but instead I got Grogu, but I was able to use him indefinitely. You can try that I guess? If it makes you feel better, the only thing can do with him is jump lol.”

Sadly, Grogu is one of the characters unable to do much as he floats around in his protective pod. In the game, he can only jump as he can’t fight, build, or interact with levers making him completely useless, but at least he is still super cute in LEGO form.

Here’s the video of Grogu in The Skywalker Saga if you want to see him in action:

The Skywalker Saga promises to release another character pack for The Mandalorian soon, so it’s possible that fans will be able to play as Grogu then, but until then, fans can have seen Grogu float around. The character pack will release in-game on May 4th for fans who have purchased the deluxe edition of the game or have purchased the DLC.

More on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Here’s an official description of the new LEGO Star Wars video game:

The galaxy is yours with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other. Experience fun-filled adventures, whimsical humor, and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the LEGO Star Wars universe like never before.

Fans will also get to travel across 20 iconic planets in the Star Wars universe such as Coruscant, Kashyyk, Tatooine, Hoth, Endor, D’Qar, and even Mustafar! The Skywalker Saga also has over 300 characters to play from and over a thousand collectibles to find in puzzles and mini-games.

Do you think Grogu should be playable in The Skywalker Saga? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!