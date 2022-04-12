‘Star Wars’ Just Ruined Boba Fett

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has done Boba Fett injustice.

While most fans have been really enjoying the massive Star Wars experience that awaits fans in the Skywalker Saga, some fans have begun to find out that Boba Fett just isn’t as cool as he should be. Sure, LEGO Star Wars loves to have its humor and mess with iconic Star Wars scenes, but that didn’t stop Traveller Tale Games from ruining the beloved bounty hunter once again.

In the second mission of Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983), Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Lando Calrissian have to fight Boba Fett. Even though Fett has a small moment in Episode IV, TT Games decided to make it into a boss fight. LEGO Star Wars doesn’t boast of having challenging bosses, but they normally focus on having the boss fight feel like fans are reliving the moment from the movies.

For example, in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999), Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi end up fighting the new Sith Lord, Darth Maul. The mission takes you from the Naboo Hangar all the way towards the final moments past the red ray shield corridor. The cutscene ends with Kenobi cutting up Maul after he kills Qui-Gon in a hilarious moment.

Now, Fett just floats around and comes down every little bit to use his flamethrower and you can quickly take him down. Then the cutscene happens and Boba Fett just ends up having his jet pack not work and then he falls onto the sand and… that’s it. The cutscene ends without showing Fett getting eaten by the Sarlacc pit.

At first, I could get past this, but then the game makes you play as Leia and R2-D2 as you have to take down Jabba the Hutt. This boss fight was hilarious and fun as you had to scare Salacious Crumb — Jabba’s little alien monkey pet — into covering his eyes and then you could take him down. This boss fight made good use of the room and abilities and afterward, I realized what had just occurred. The Skywalker Saga just made me like Jabba more than Boba Fett.

Another thing TT Games decided to do was bring Daniel Logan to voice Boba Fett instead of Dee Bradley Baker, or Temuera Morrison. Logan played the younger Boba in Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002). Not only that, but they put a filter over Logan’s voice which makes him sound more like a young kid.

Some fans like Lorenzo love that Logan gets to be the voice for the iconic bounty hunter as the actor has always been a fan of Boba Fett:

The fact that Daniel Logan voices adult Boba Fett in the new lego star wars brings me so much joy pic.twitter.com/o2MqqDdrRj — Lorenzo |Reading Master and Apprentice| (@MandobiKenobi) April 8, 2022

It’s still a shame that TT Games didn’t choose Morrison to voice the character. This is another disappointment to have after seeing the Book of Boba Fett not even let Fett be the main character of his show. Hopefully, Star Wars will provide a better look at Fett in future projects. Right now, fans desperately need to see the ruthless side of Fett again as the comics and books have been doing ever since the character first appeared in Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

Here’s an official description of the new LEGO Star Wars video game:

The galaxy is yours with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other. Experience fun-filled adventures, whimsical humor, and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the LEGO Star Wars universe like never before.

Fans will also get to travel across 20 iconic planets in the Star Wars universe such as Coruscant, Kashyyk, Tatooine, Hoth, Endor, D’Qar, and even Mustafar! The Skywalker Saga also has over 300 characters to play from and over a thousand collectibles to find in puzzles and mini-games.

Do you think Temuera Morrison should have voiced Boba Fett? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!