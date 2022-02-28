“Boba FAT”: ‘Star Wars’ Fans Body Shame Temuera Morrison, Actor Claps Back

Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett

Credit: Lucasfilm

Legendary Star Wars actor Temuera Morrison, Boba Fett himself, has clapped back at rude and horrendous comments made by The Book of Boba Fett viewers calling the 61-year-old “Boba Fat” with a killer video.

Temeura Morrison as Boba Fett
Credit: @mandomercs Twitter

The internet is filled with some of the craziest Star Wars fans, but a few (who aren’t even worthy of being called “fans”) have flat out body-shamed 61-year-old actor Temuera Morrison, best known for his role as deadly bounty hunter Boba Fett.

The New Zealand actor and proud representative for ripped people everywhere, Morrison posted a hilarious revenge video on social media:

#BobaFett behind the scenes: someone called me Boba Fat so I thought I’d do something about it. 😂 Thanks my trainer and bro Jen Kuo Sung.”

When looking at the size of Morrison’s biceps, the 61-year-old clone is sporting bigger “guns” than most 20-year-olds, especially after obliterating a brigade of stormtroopers in The Mandalorian season two or defeating the vicious Cad Bane (Corey Burton) on Tatooine in The Book of Boba Fett.

The Instagram video has gained nearly 150,000 videos in just 24 hours, with thousands of fans supporting Morrison, his workout endeavors, and his bravery to stand up to cyberbullies.

temuera morrison as boba fett
Credit: Lucasfilm

Of course, not all are calling out Temeura Morrison over his body, with many praising the man for still performing strenuous physical roles within the Star Wars universe.

Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett
Credit: Lucasfilm

Nonetheless, Morrison was subject to brutal backlash from numerous Star Wars communities and audiences over the controversial season finale of The Book of Boba Fett.

With Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) scoring higher episode ratings/viewership on the new Star Wars story streaming series, many were making fun of Temuera Morrison for having his show hijacked by fan-favorites Grogu, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) character.

The Mandalorian in The Book of Boba Fett
Credit: Lucasfilm

Every Star Wars fan is rallying behind Temuera Morrison on social media, expressing their excitement to see the proud Māori warrior appear within the Skywalker saga and Star Wars franchise once again in the upcoming The Mandalorian season three or even as clone trooper Captain Rex in Ahsoka.

More about The Book of Boba Fett

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian
Credit: Lucasfilm

The world of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), the Millennium Falcon, and the Clone Wars within the Star Wars franchise are moving far past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

temuera-morrison-fett
Credit: Lucasfilm

While there’s little information surrounding The Mandalorian season three, many hope to see the return of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) interacting with his Padawan Grogu, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and Marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant).

Hopefully, there will be some mention/replacement of Cara Dune (Gina Carano), as well as a look into the future of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff)Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) — who audiences last saw on his Imperial starcruiser.

