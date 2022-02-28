“Boba FAT”: ‘Star Wars’ Fans Body Shame Temuera Morrison, Actor Claps Back

Legendary Star Wars actor Temuera Morrison, Boba Fett himself, has clapped back at rude and horrendous comments made by The Book of Boba Fett viewers calling the 61-year-old “Boba Fat” with a killer video.

The internet is filled with some of the craziest Star Wars fans, but a few (who aren’t even worthy of being called “fans”) have flat out body-shamed 61-year-old actor Temuera Morrison, best known for his role as deadly bounty hunter Boba Fett.

The New Zealand actor and proud representative for ripped people everywhere, Morrison posted a hilarious revenge video on social media:

#BobaFett behind the scenes: someone called me Boba Fat so I thought I’d do something about it. 😂 Thanks my trainer and bro Jen Kuo Sung.”

— Boba Fett Fan Club (@bobafettfanclub) February 27, 2022

When looking at the size of Morrison’s biceps, the 61-year-old clone is sporting bigger “guns” than most 20-year-olds, especially after obliterating a brigade of stormtroopers in The Mandalorian season two or defeating the vicious Cad Bane (Corey Burton) on Tatooine in The Book of Boba Fett.

The Instagram video has gained nearly 150,000 videos in just 24 hours, with thousands of fans supporting Morrison, his workout endeavors, and his bravery to stand up to cyberbullies.

Of course, not all are calling out Temeura Morrison over his body, with many praising the man for still performing strenuous physical roles within the Star Wars universe.

Every Star Wars fan is rallying behind Temuera Morrison on social media, expressing their excitement to see the proud Māori warrior appear within the Skywalker saga and Star Wars franchise once again in the upcoming The Mandalorian season three or even as clone trooper Captain Rex in Ahsoka.

