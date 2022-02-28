“Boba FAT”: ‘Star Wars’ Fans Body Shame Temuera Morrison, Actor Claps Back

Legendary Star Wars actor Temuera Morrison, Boba Fett himself, has clapped back at rude and horrendous comments made by The Book of Boba Fett viewers calling the 61-year-old “Boba Fat” with a killer video.
Related: Fans Outcry “George Lucas Shouldn’t Have Sold to Disney” Following Galactic Starcruiser Dance-Off
The internet is filled with some of the craziest Star Wars fans, but a few (who aren’t even worthy of being called “fans”) have flat out body-shamed 61-year-old actor Temuera Morrison, best known for his role as deadly bounty hunter Boba Fett.
The New Zealand actor and proud representative for ripped people everywhere, Morrison posted a hilarious revenge video on social media:
#BobaFett behind the scenes: someone called me Boba Fat so I thought I’d do something about it. 😂 Thanks my trainer and bro Jen Kuo Sung.”
"#BobaFett behind the scenes: someone called me Boba Fat so I thought I'd do something about it. 😂 Thanks my trainer and bro Jen Kuo Sung." – @Tem_Morrison via his Instagram (https://t.co/BdhWErRDle) pic.twitter.com/4iYNqRK38X
— Boba Fett Fan Club (@bobafettfanclub) February 27, 2022
Related: Rosario Dawson Just Seemingly Confirmed Live-Action Ezra Bridger Casting
When looking at the size of Morrison’s biceps, the 61-year-old clone is sporting bigger “guns” than most 20-year-olds, especially after obliterating a brigade of stormtroopers in The Mandalorian season two or defeating the vicious Cad Bane (Corey Burton) on Tatooine in The Book of Boba Fett.
The Instagram video has gained nearly 150,000 videos in just 24 hours, with thousands of fans supporting Morrison, his workout endeavors, and his bravery to stand up to cyberbullies.
Related: “Get Dave Filoni On the Phone!”, ‘Star Wars’ Fans Demand New Series
Of course, not all are calling out Temeura Morrison over his body, with many praising the man for still performing strenuous physical roles within the Star Wars universe.
Related: Bryce Dallas Howard Reportedly Returning to ‘The Mandalorian’ Ahead Fan Movement
Nonetheless, Morrison was subject to brutal backlash from numerous Star Wars communities and audiences over the controversial season finale of The Book of Boba Fett.
With Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) scoring higher episode ratings/viewership on the new Star Wars story streaming series, many were making fun of Temuera Morrison for having his show hijacked by fan-favorites Grogu, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) character.
Related: Disney Is Back In Cahoots With ‘Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano
Every Star Wars fan is rallying behind Temuera Morrison on social media, expressing their excitement to see the proud Māori warrior appear within the Skywalker saga and Star Wars franchise once again in the upcoming The Mandalorian season three or even as clone trooper Captain Rex in Ahsoka.
More about The Book of Boba Fett
The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.
Related: ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Fan-Favorite Is Determined to Appear In ‘The Mandalorian’
The world of (Mark Hamill), (Carrie Fisher), (Harrison Ford), (James Earl Jones), Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), (Ray Parker), (Boba Fett (/Temura Morrison), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), the , and the within the are moving far past : A (2016) or the controversial The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the or explore new realities with each new or the upcoming like : 2 or .
Related: You Can Unlock A Secret “Chewbacca Mode” on Millennium Falcon
While there’s little information surrounding The Mandalorian season three, many hope to see the return of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) interacting with his Padawan Grogu, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and Marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant).
Hopefully, there will be some mention/replacement of Cara Dune (Gina Carano), as well as a look into the future of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) — who audiences last saw on his Imperial starcruiser.