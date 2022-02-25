Fans Outcry “George Lucas Shouldn’t Have Sold to Disney” Following Galactic Starcruiser Dance-Off

The Walt Disney Company has launched its flagship entertainment destination, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, at the Walt Disney World Resort. Following media previews, fans are calling out Disney, George Lucas, and Star Wars as a whole after a “cringe” dance party took place at the $6000 Resort.

Oh boy, the Star Wars “spin” strikes again… Following the controversial spin move that a Tatooine “Mod” showed off in the finale of The Book of Boba Fett streaming series, it seems that the Star Wars universe can’t shake off their spin moves:

What is happening #TheBookOfBobaFett

For every Star Wars fan, it’s clear that attending the Galactic Starcruiser Halcyon ship is a dream come true, but the internet is losing it over a Ryloth dance lesson that takes place on the cruiser’s atrium:

Something something George Lucas shouldn’t have sold to Disney something something

Something something George Lucas shouldn't have sold to Disney something something pic.twitter.com/egr4fyMpd3 — Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) February 25, 2022

Star Wars fans are living in a new age of the Star Wars franchise, with the Skywalker saga being expanded with hit streaming series such as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. At Disney Parks, fans live “like a Bantha” at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, with groundbreaking, immersive experiences such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance still shocking fans.

Despite the controversial, new Star Warssequel trilogy dividing the Star Wars fanbase, Disney has focused the entirety of the new, all-immersive, jaw-dropped Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser on the adventures of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew/Joonas Suotamo), and the spoils of the First Order.

Nonetheless, not everything is hitting with Park Guests and Star Wars fans, especially the pricey $6000 price tag for a two-night star aboard the Halcyon starcruiser.

While the $6000 cost for one-bedroom for two adults and one child includes food, room and board, and an exclusive visit to Galaxy’s Edge at the Hollywood Studios Park, Guests can also enjoy a Ryloth dance session in the cruiser’s beautiful atrium.

But, the spins, dips, and Tauntaun moves are too much for some people:

Aside from the obvious cringe, none of that looks Star Wars or even space. It looks like the old version of the Contempo

Aside from the obvious cridge, none of that looks Star Wars or even space. It looks like the old version of the Contempo — Grumpy's Girl (@GrumpysGirl2) February 25, 2022

Another fan wrote:

This will be the storyline that takes us through the next trilogy of movies they make. A young Jedi that learned the force through the ancient “electric dance”

This will be the storyline that takes us through the next trilogy of movies they make. A young Jedi that learned the force through the ancient "electric dance" — Bread Pitt (@Thenewmatthew) February 25, 2022

Another fan shared:

As someone who tries to defend the Galactic Starcruiser tooth and nail, it’s getting hard to face the fact that we probably would have just been better off with a Galaxies Edge area expansion.

As someone who tries to defend the Galactic Starcruiser tooth and nail, it's getting hard to face the fact that we probably would have just been better off with a Galaxies Edge area expansion. pic.twitter.com/izV2DGNRlg — Hayris Bask 💫 (@StarWarsEnergy) February 25, 2022

Following the media embargo lift on February 25, fans are getting an overload of “sneak peaks” into Walt DisneyImagineering’ss most outstanding feat yet.

Not all reviews are sour, as many are praising the ambition of Disney, confirming CEO BobChapek’ss promise that the Galactic Starcruiser will leave Guests “blown away.”

On March 1, 2022, Guests will be able to board the Galactic Starcruiser themselves in Orlando, Florida, and launch into the Star Wars galaxy. Whether they sit down for a holographic round of Sabacc or learn how to reflect blaster shots in the new retractable lightsaber, Guests of all ages will be blown away by the immersive, groundbreaking technology featured on board!

You can watch a full tour from YouTube powerhouse Ordinary Adventures below:

It seems that the Star Wars-the loving couple was having a blast, giving fans a full tour of the impressive and surprisingly spacious sleeping quarters, as well as getting teary-eyed over the immersive Guest interactions with Rodian species.

Popular YouTuber The Daily Woo commented:

Ok I’ll start off by saying I’ll Definitely be staying here one day when the hype dies down a little simply because I’m a Star Wars fan and an immersive experience would be cool. It doesn’t look bad but also not spectacular tho , seems like pop century style rooms with some digital screens . The hallways and atrium are awesome but bar just seems like Ogas. I also agree with you it looked overwhelming with that many people in the main lobby , I personally would like to be in there when it’s kinda empty if I’m spending that kinda dough . Good coverage ..bright suns !



