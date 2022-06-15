‘Star Wars’ Fans “Beg Disney” to Change ‘Kenobi’ Release Date

in Marvel, Star Wars

Posted on by Alex Lue Leave a comment
Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker

Credit: Lucasfilm

Controversies exploded within the Star Wars universe when Disney announced that new Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ms. Marvel episodes would release on the same day. Now, fans are forgetting to watch both, sparking a controversy.

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Saved, ‘Kenobi’ Writer Replaced with Pixar Legend

Obi-Wan Kenobi is the most popular streaming series to hit Disney+, and Ms. Marvel is captivating virtually every Marvel fan. With endless amounts of content releasing this summer, every Marvel and Star Wars fan has more than enough new shows and movies to watch before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) take over the internet.

Nonetheless, Disney’s historical movie to release new content on Wednesdays after the success of Loki has caused some tears within the fanbases.

Ewan McGregotr as Obi-Wan Kenobi (left) and Hayden Christensen as a young Anakin Skywalker (right)
Credit: Lucasfilm

Now, fans are fighting to decide which new show to watch first, with Kenobi and Ms. Marvel debuting new episodes on the same day:

Bruh I beg Disney to stop releasing two shows at the same time. It’s stupid having a company competing itself. Barely see anyone talking about Ms Marvel cos Obi-Wan is taking up the conversation and deserve to have their own days.

Related: Sam Raimi Breaks Silence on ‘No Way Home,’ Shares Thoughts on Tobey Maguire

Mr. Spoilsberg makes an incredibly valid and respectful point, given that Ms. Marvel has been wholly sidelined after the landmark Obi-Wan Kenobi episode co-written by Pixar’s Andrew Stanton has completely changed the parameters of the Skywalker saga.

Ewan McGregotr as Obi-Wan Kenobi (left) and Hayden Christensen as a young Anakin Skywalker (right)
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: Chloe Zhao Officially NOT Directing Any ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Fans Rejoice

@HeavySpoilers continues:
I have a theory that everything used to get put out on Fridays because Netflix had the data to show that was the best day. Disney and Amazon came by and started competing with them so Disney switched days to see how things would perform.
All of a sudden, views shoot up on Wednesdays because it’s an empty day with nothing happening on it. The data then appears to show that Wednesday might actually be the best day even though it doesn’t take into account Friday was so busy.
Now everything is releasing on Wednesdays. Next week we have Obi-Wan, Ms Marvel, Umbrella Academy and Doctor Strange MOM all dropping on the same day. Gonna all eat each other to the point Wed will now be the worst day to release stuff on.
Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel using her new powers
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Ex-‘Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano Issues Mic Drop on New Disney Controversy

With so much quality content coming to Disney+ and other streaming services on Wednesdays, fans are hoping the spread of new episodes can be placed onto Fridays as well:

Especially with how good Ms Marvel has been, it definitely deserves more attention

Related: Charlie Cox Reportedly Returning as Daredevil in Upcoming Marvel Series

Another fan points out:

I think they’re testing out how well these shows do when they overlap so that they can start adding even more Marvel and Star Wars shows. Instead of 4 MCU shows per year, why not 5 or 6?! That sorta thing.

Related: ‘Kenobi’, ‘Andor’ Casting Leak Seemingly Confirms Satine Kryze

Can one ever get enough superhero and Star Wars content? No, but the internet vies to state that it’s better to have new releases spread throughout the week rather than all falling on one day.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Ewan McGregotr as Obi-Wan Kenobi (right) and Hayden Christensen as a young Anakin Skywalker (left)
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: Bryce Dallas Howard Reportedly Returning to ‘The Mandalorian’ Ahead Fan Movement

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Darth Vader wielding Reva's Lightsaber
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: “Get Dave Filoni On the Phone!”, ‘Star Wars’ Fans Demand New Series

The world of George Lucas is expanding beyond Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker, Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff)Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

More about Ms. Marvel

The series stars Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Fawad Khan, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha and Travina Springer, with Aramis Knight.

kamala khan as Ms. Marvel
Credit: Marvel and Disney+

Related: Marvel Officially Reveals New Black Panther

Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel holding mask in Disney Plus Sizzle Reel
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Actor Convinced “Nobody,” Not Even Thanos, Can Beat the MCU’s New Villain

Tom Holland’s Avenger, Spider-Man, is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you want Disney+ to release new episodes on Fridays again? Comment below!

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

Be the first to comment!