‘Star Wars’ Fans “Beg Disney” to Change ‘Kenobi’ Release Date

Controversies exploded within the Star Wars universe when Disney announced that new Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ms. Marvel episodes would release on the same day. Now, fans are forgetting to watch both, sparking a controversy.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is the most popular streaming series to hit Disney+, and Ms. Marvel is captivating virtually every Marvel fan. With endless amounts of content releasing this summer, every Marvel and Star Wars fan has more than enough new shows and movies to watch before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) take over the internet.

Nonetheless, Disney’s historical movie to release new content on Wednesdays after the success of Loki has caused some tears within the fanbases.

Now, fans are fighting to decide which new show to watch first, with Kenobi and Ms. Marvel debuting new episodes on the same day:

Bruh I beg Disney to stop releasing two shows at the same time. It’s stupid having a company competing itself. Barely see anyone talking about Ms Marvel cos Obi-Wan is taking up the conversation and deserve to have their own days.

Bruh I beg Disney to stop releasing two shows at the same time. It's stupid having a company competing itself. Barely see anyone talking about Ms Marvel cos Obi-Wan is taking up the conversation and deserve to have their own days. — Steven Spoilsberg (@heavyspoilers) June 15, 2022

Mr. Spoilsberg makes an incredibly valid and respectful point, given that Ms. Marvel has been wholly sidelined after the landmark Obi-Wan Kenobi episode co-written by Pixar’s Andrew Stanton has completely changed the parameters of the Skywalker saga.