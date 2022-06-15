‘Star Wars’ Fans “Beg Disney” to Change ‘Kenobi’ Release Date

Controversies exploded within the Star Wars universe when Disney announced that new Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ms. Marvel episodes would release on the same day. Now, fans are forgetting to watch both, sparking a controversy.
Obi-Wan Kenobi is the most popular streaming series to hit Disney+, and Ms. Marvel is captivating virtually every Marvel fan. With endless amounts of content releasing this summer, every Marvel and Star Wars fan has more than enough new shows and movies to watch before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) take over the internet.
Nonetheless, Disney’s historical movie to release new content on Wednesdays after the success of Loki has caused some tears within the fanbases.
Now, fans are fighting to decide which new show to watch first, with Kenobi and Ms. Marvel debuting new episodes on the same day:
Bruh I beg Disney to stop releasing two shows at the same time. It’s stupid having a company competing itself. Barely see anyone talking about Ms Marvel cos Obi-Wan is taking up the conversation and deserve to have their own days.
— Steven Spoilsberg (@heavyspoilers) June 15, 2022
Mr. Spoilsberg makes an incredibly valid and respectful point, given that Ms. Marvel has been wholly sidelined after the landmark Obi-Wan Kenobi episode co-written by Pixar’s Andrew Stanton has completely changed the parameters of the Skywalker saga.
I have a theory that everything used to get put out on Fridays because Netflix had the data to show that was the best day. Disney and Amazon came by and started competing with them so Disney switched days to see how things would perform.
All of a sudden, views shoot up on Wednesdays because it’s an empty day with nothing happening on it. The data then appears to show that Wednesday might actually be the best day even though it doesn’t take into account Friday was so busy.Now everything is releasing on Wednesdays. Next week we have Obi-Wan, Ms Marvel, Umbrella Academy and Doctor Strange MOM all dropping on the same day. Gonna all eat each other to the point Wed will now be the worst day to release stuff on.
With so much quality content coming to Disney+ and other streaming services on Wednesdays, fans are hoping the spread of new episodes can be placed onto Fridays as well:
Especially with how good Ms Marvel has been, it definitely deserves more attention
— Arshad Dahlan aka arshydarling (@ArshadDahlan123) June 15, 2022
Another fan points out:
I think they’re testing out how well these shows do when they overlap so that they can start adding even more Marvel and Star Wars shows. Instead of 4 MCU shows per year, why not 5 or 6?! That sorta thing.
— Jamie (@JamJamGaGa) June 15, 2022
Can one ever get enough superhero and Star Wars content? No, but the internet vies to state that it’s better to have new releases spread throughout the week rather than all falling on one day.
More about Obi-Wan Kenobi
The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.