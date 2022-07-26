Audiences In Tears as Marvel Gears Up to End the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Cast For Good

The beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy has been announced to officially end with the conclusion of the third film in the series and part of Marvel’s new Phase Five — Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, directed by James Gunn and slated for release May 5, 2023 — and fans are already shedding tears months ahead of the film’s release.

The Guardians of the Galaxy series of films injected much-needed levity and originally set the tone for a new style within the MCU. Gunn pioneered a now-iconic style used even by the likes of Taika Waititi in the Thor films — pop music blaring in concert with fast-paced action, alongside funny quips from characters.

Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast had this to say upon viewing the apparent tear-jerker of a trailer:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer might be the first trailer to ever have brought tears my eyes. #SDCC

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has clearly endeared audiences to their main cast of characters over the years — so much so that they are tearing up upon viewing the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer at this year’s recent San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), that happened just a few days ago. While it is becoming increasingly evident that the Guardians franchise is over for this particular cast, that does not stop Marvel Studios and President Kevin Feige from introducing a new band of misfits into the MCU.

Marvel fans have now traveled together on multiple wild romps across space since Guardians of the Galaxy way back in 2014, becoming fast buddies with Peter Quill AKA Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), the once (and future?) Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), sister Nebula (Karen Gillan), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), and Kraglin Obfonteri (Sean Gunn) — the years of banter and laughs leaves no doubt that Marvel fans feel connected on some level to this ragtag family.

One fan on Twitter, user @zachuehue, decided to capitalize on all the trailer hype, jokingly replying with this video:

real and true

The video is titled “Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Leaked Trailer” — but of course, it isn’t — and actually features snippets of the infamous Morbius trailer, a popular internet meme unto itself, which earlier this year prompted Sony to try to cash in on the movie’s online “second wind”, re-releasing the film to astonishing losses.

What exactly is in the SDCC trailer that prompted the tears, though? We can only speculate, as Marvel hasn’t officially released it to the public.

Perhaps we will see the Guardians in a whole new emotional light — there surely were emotional strings being pulled during Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), when (Avengers spoilers?) Gamora died to aid father Thanos (Josh Brolin) in his quest for the Infinity Stones.

Now, we might see something threaten the very future of the Guardians of the Galaxy as a group — will something happen to Peter Quill, leaving them without a leader? What about one of the other Guardians — Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Mantis, Drax — could the loss of one of their core group fracture them irreparably? Gunn has not shied away from killing off major characters before, see Yondu Udonta (Michael Rooker) in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2, back in 2017.

Maybe something might even happen to Gamora — or maybe they’ll all collectively decide to settle down for a nice, cushy retirement somewhere nice, out there in the galaxy.

It seems that only time will tell.

