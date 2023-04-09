‘The Marvels’ Trailer Reportedly Coming This Week

Marvel is quite secretive regarding when trailers will drop for their anticipated films. Though there are press releases that the company itself shares, fans often can be a bit blindsided on when they will finally see their favorite superheroes in action. Based on a new report, the trailer for The Marvels, AKA Captain Marvel 2. is coming very soon.

The Marvels was plenty absent at the Super Bowl. That was where people figured a new trailer would be shared, mainly because millions of people tune into the game every year. However, the MCU decided to keep people waiting a bit longer. This could be because Marvel was waiting for the Secret Invasion trailer to be released first.

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury was an essential part of the first Captain Marvel movie, and we would assume he will be equally important in the sequel. Also, the events of Secret Invasion could be tied into what will happen in the sequel. We will have to wait until June to find out what trouble the world is in with the Skrull invasion, but the trailer for The Marvels is coming next week.

Based on a new report from industry insider Danie Richtman, the trailer for The Marvels will arrive on Tuesday, April 11. Based on trailer releases for other movies, we can assume the trailer will be released at 9 a.m. EST or 12 p.m. EST.

Marvel often releases trailers early to avoid spoilers dug up by the biggest internet investigators, but this time the release seems very organic. Either way, we are excited to see what’s in store for these heroes.

Little is known about the plot of The Marvels other than the post-credits that occurred in Ms. Marvel. We know that Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) was transported to wherever Ms. Marvel (Ima Vellani) was and vice versa. This will set up the Multiverse aspect of the movie, but anything past that is relatively unknown.

There have been rumors that the movie’s villain wields a hammer similar to Ronan the Accuser, though that has not yet been substantiated. Though we will likely get a teaser trailer, it will hopefully answer some of the fans’ questions for months.

