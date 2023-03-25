Captain Marvel Superstar Officially Stepping Away From Franchise

The end of an era is upon us as this famed Captain Marvel superstar officially steps down.

Captain Marvel has been part of the Marvel canon since “Marvel Super-Heroes #12” back in 1967. After a lawsuit between DC Comics and Fawcett Comics a decade previous put the brakes on Marvel’s own distribution, Marvel Comics gained the trademark Captain Marvel upon the release of 60s series and has been publishing periodically ever since.

Captain Marvel, over the years, has been the alias for many characters in the Marvel Universe. Captain Mar-Vell, Genis-Vell, even Monica Rambeau, but it wouldn’t be until 2012 that former Ms. Marvel Carol Danvers would assume the famed title.

It was Carol Danvers that became the live-action iteration of the character, appearing in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019, played by Brie Larson. The feature film from Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck released just weeks before the Russo Brothers’ epic Infinity Saga finale, Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Captain Marvel’s appearance in the MCU was, of course, teased in the post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), with Larson stepping into the shoes of the popular comic book superhero. The Oscar-winning actress joined forces with Nick Fury actor Samuel L. Jackson for a romp through the 90s.

Larson’s take on the hero was widely contested and still is today. Despite the controversy surrounding her casting and performance, Captain Marvel (2019) scored huge at the box office, bringing home over $1 billion globally. Larson will soon return to her role in the upcoming Marvels movie, The Marvels (2023) from director Nia DaCosta.

Ahead of The Marvels, though, a popular and beloved Captain Marvel legend will be stepping away from the franchise.

“No one believed she would get this far.”

Back in 2019, the year Brie Larson stepped into the red, blue, and gold superhero suit, Kelly Thompson brought a new comic book run to fans all over the world. Inheriting the “Captain Marvel” book was no easy feat. Still, over the last five years, Thompson has delivered new and exciting stories into the Captain Marvel canon, with it currently exploring alien parasites in an X-Men crossover called “Revenge of the Brood”.

And after five successful years at the Captain Marvel helm, the superstar will bring her journey to a close in June with her fiftieth issue. From Thompson and artists Javier Pina and David Lopez, “Captain Marvel #50” will soar onto stands in June 2023, and Marvel has just released the first look at the cover showcasing many of the moments the series has included during its run.

Ahead of the release of her final issue, Kelly Thompson has spoken out about her time with Marvel Comics and getting to lead the “Captain Marvel” series. The writer said that back in 2018, when Marvel first asked her to lead the series on the run to the first feature film, she was “delighted and also terrified.”. Ultimately, she was glad the fear did not overcome the opportunity of what became a “fantastic experience.” Thompson spoke of the power of the Marvel Comics fandom, saying (via Comicbook):

While it hasn’t always been easy, I’m so proud of the stories we’ve told with Carol, but none of it would have been possible without the fans. Captain Marvel fans are some of the best comic fans — and humans — I’ve ever experienced, truly. So thank you for this run. We made it, but you all made it so loved, and so long. Thank you.”

The issue goes on sale on Jun3 7, 2023. The synopsis, in part, reads — “No one believed she would get this far. But that’s the power of Captain Marvel and her Carol Corps: They will never give up. Higher, further, faster – to the very end.”

Captain Marvel in The Marvels.

Brie Larson will return this November in The Marvels. At first coined as Captain Marvel 2, the sequel to Boden and Fleck’s adventures sees Carol Danvers (Larson) team up with Monica Rambeau AKA Photon (Wandavision‘s Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). Vellani was last seen coming to terms with her own cosmic powers in the six-episode Disney+ series Ms. Marvel last June.

Originally planned for a summer release this July, The Marvels quietly shifted to November earlier this year. The move comes amid widespread delays and reshuffles at Marvel Studios — something which seems to have been set in motion by Bob Iger’s return as The Walt Disney Company CEO last November. At present, there are currently no confirmed Disney+ releases on the schedule, and The Marvels’ shift to November leaves the studio with zero summer footprint after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) drops into movie theaters this May.

The Marvels will release on November 10, 2023.

Do you think Kelly Thompson’s departure signals a “Captain Marvel” reboot? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!