Amber Heard Testifies to Receiving “Death Threats” as Testimony in Johnny Depp Defamation Trial Ends

Testimony has concluded in the defamation trial between Pirates of the Caribbean (2003) star Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Aquaman (2018) star Amber Heard.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million after she wrote an Op-Ed for The Washington Post two years after their divorce describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse. Heard is countersuing for $100 million, claiming Depp and his former attorney conspired to defame her by denying that she was ever abused.

Heard took the stand one last time on Thursday, recounting the verbal abuse and harassment she has allegedly received amid the ongoing trial against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Heard called it “torture,” saying, “perhaps it’s easy to forget that, but I’m a human being.”

Through tears, Heard recounted being “harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day.” She testified that people “want to put [her] baby in the microwave.”

“People want to kill me, and they tell me that every day,” Ms. Heard said. “Johnny threatened … promised me that if I ever left him, he’d make me think of him every single day… Every single day I have to relive the trauma.”

Heard continued, saying friends, family, and coworkers know of “unspoken rules” on how to touch her while filming to avoid “a panic attack.”

Though some Depp supporters have accused Heard of being too happy during the trial, Heard took today’s opportunity to defend herself. “I’m not sitting in this courtroom snickering,” she said. “This is horrible, and this is painful, and this is humiliating for any human being.”

Heard argued that she’s not “a saint” and isn’t trying to make herself out to be one. “I just want Johnny to leave me alone,” she said. “Johnny has taken enough of my voice. I hope to get my voice back.”

In response to Kate Moss, Mr. Depp’s ex-girlfriend, testifying that he never pushed her down the stairs, Ms. Heard stated that she’s “heard a lot of people say a lot of things to be involved in the Johnny Depp Show.” She also maintained that she hasn’t lied about anything she’s said under oath.

On Wednesday, Depp testified once again, categorically denying all of Heard’s abuse claims and saying that she twisted a story he told her about Moss slipping down wet stairs to her advantage.

Closing statements in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are expected on Friday, with jury deliberation to begin shortly after. Inside the Magic will report on any significant news out of the courtroom.

