‘Flash’ Star Receives Restraining Order After Brainwashing 18-Year-Old

Ezra Miller once again becomes a controversial person after being accused of brainwashing and grooming an 18-year-old.

Fantastic Beasts (2016) star has not had the best time in the spotlight after facing two arrests in Hawaii in the past few months. Some fans have rallied to have him taken out of his role as the Flash, but Warner Bros. has kept him in the starring role.

Despite keeping his role, this recent bit of news might just be the tipping point for Miller’s career as Warner Bros. can’t look away from his recent accusations. According to ET News, the parents of an 18-year-old have accused Miller of not only brainwashing their child but also physically and emotionally abusing their daughter ever since she was 12.

The parents claim that Miller also used drugs and violence to keep their daughter, Tokata listening to him and eventually leaving her parents:

“[Miller] uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata. Ezra has brainwashed Tokata. Ezra Miller has ensured that Tokata is without a phone and has given her bankcard to another of his workers.” Chase and Sara also claim that Miller, 29, told Tokata about the actor’s sex addiction and that they had been raped at 14, which her parents allege appear to be “means to gain trust from a potential victim.”

If this wasn’t enough to make you concerned about Miller’s actions, the parents continued by saying that Miller had raped their daughter back in January as a way to help alleviate his “sexual addiction”:

“It has now become clear, through discussions with multiple friends of Tokata and Ezra, that Ezra convinced Tokata to have sex with Ezra sometime in January 2022 as a means to help ‘cure’ Ezra’s sex addiction,” the petition alleges. “Given Tokata’s mental state, there are questions about Tokata’s ability to consent, then and now.” They further accused Miller of “taking advantage of a power dynamic as a former trusted family friend/mentor.”

There has been no comment from Warners Bros. or Miller about the accusations, but it is safe to say that the actor surely doesn’t have a long career in Hollywood since this would be his third major accusation in the past few months alone.

DC fans have been hoping to see the Flash get his own movie for a very long time and there’s a time it could be delayed once again if Warner Bros. decides to let Miller go from the project. If they do and recast the actor, it would be very costly for the studio, but it might be worth it since fans are not excited to support an actor like Miller anymore.

Do you think Ezra Miller will be removed from The Flash?