Twelve-Year-Old Receives Protection Order Against DC Star After Actor Threatens Family

A twelve-year-old child has just received a protection order against Ezra Miller after the actor threatened their family.

Over the past few days, Miller has gone into hiding with eighteen-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes who Miller is accused of brainwashing and grooming since Tokata was twelve. Tokata’s parents have requested for a restraining order to be placed on the actor against their family, but the court can’t serve the actor because they cannot be found by local authorities.

After facing several arrests in Hawaii, the actor has been a hot topic for debate. Many fans want the actor to get help since they keep getting in trouble. One incident had the actor throw a chair at a woman. The actor has also made violent threats on social media several times in the past few months shocking fans that the actor hasn’t faced any consequences in his acting career.

Miller also decided it would be fun to post memes making fun of their current situation by saying they were “in another universe” and that no one could find them. This mockery ended with the actor deleting their Instagram and now another family has come forward requesting protection from the actor.

According to the Daily Beast, a family in Massachusetts had just received a protection order from Miller after facing a tense encounter with the actor back in February 2022. According to the family members, Miller was hanging out with some mutual friends of theirs and was wearing a bulletproof vest for some reason.

Tensions rose when the mother of the child said that she would be doing some “traveling with her tribe” causing Miller to get hostile and accuse her of cultural appropriation. This led to a heated conversation that ended with Miller “exploding” on the family and threatening them with a gun:

“At this point, Ezra explodes and started screaming directly into my face. They said, ‘You don’t even know what the fuck you’re talking about. What did you say to me? What did you just say to me?!’ Then they opened up their jacket—they had this, like, big Sherpa jacket—and they opened up one side of their jacket, you could see a gun, and they said, ‘Talking like that could get you into a really serious situation.’”

After this moment, Miller apparently focused on the child, the twelve-year-old, and claimed they could do a better job raising the kid:

“I’ve talked extensively with your child, and they have a lot of power to them. At one point, you’re going to realize that you don’t have any control over them anymore. They’re an elevated being, and they would be lucky to have someone like me guide them.”

After accusing the child’s mother of being a vampire and drinking people’s blood, The Flash (2023) actor started to pay a lot more attention to the child making them uncomfortable:

“They automatically were just weirdly drawn to me and kept talking about how they love my outfit and love my style, and kept going on and on about how it was great. It was really uncomfortable. I was really nervous. I was scared to be around them after he’d yelled at my mother and she was crying.”

The family did believe that Miller was under the influence during the encounter due to the actor having dilated pupils and their behavior. Miller did apologize later on and then quickly left, never visiting the family again.

With the actor hiding with Tokata, people are concerned for the girl since Miller has been known to have violent tendencies and threaten and abuse people. Surprisingly enough, the actor hasn’t been fired from Warner Bros. or removed from The Flash. While it would be very expensive to replace the actor from the upcoming DC movie, it might be wise to recast them for future projects.

What are your thought on the recent situation with Ezra Miller? Let us know what you think!