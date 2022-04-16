Marvel Takes Studios Hostage, Delays DC Movie In the Process

Surprisingly enough, if it wasn’t for Marvel taking over Trillith Studios, fans would be able to see Dwayne Johnson‘s Black Adam (2022) sooner.

Fans know that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be coming soon, but fans didn’t know that it came at the cost of having Black Adam delayed. James Gunn has been working hard on the Guardians crew as they first started working on the Holiday Special and then moved on to begin filming for Guardians 3.

Sadly, this will be the last film with all of the original cast and Gunn together, but it may not be the last time we see Gunn work with Marvel. As Gunn works hard on Guardians 3, John Campea revealed in his recent video that the production for the MCU movie actually caused DC’s Black Adam to be delayed as the movie couldn’t get enough soundstages for their reshoots:

“Black Adam was originally supposed to do its reshoots in February at Trillith Studios in Atlanta where they did principal photography last year, but almost every soundstage at Trilith will be at use until the end of April for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Other smaller projects have been able to move into Trillith, but Black Adam needs more significant stages that Guardians of the Galaxy are currently occupying and striking. So, the reshoot timeline is nothing drastic, just a mishmash of schedules between different productions at the time. That’s why the movie got delayed in March. The reshoots were already planned, Warner Bros. just couldn’t find the time and or space to do them until May.”

This shouldn’t come off as a surprise as the MCU and DCEU projects do tend to use the same filming sets for their comic book movies. While this may be sad for Black Adam, it’s odd that the movie just didn’t find another studio to do reshoots in. It’s not uncommon for a movie to film at one studio and reconvene at another studio later on. Marvel does this all the time, but it may be that Black Adam wanted to be delayed as Warner Bros. continue to figure out what is happening with the DCEU after their recent merger.

For now, it’s funny that Black Adam has to wait for Guardians 3 to finish, but it won’t be too long before fans get to see the crew as they will first appear in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) this summer as they will join Chris Hemsworth’s Thor on a new adventure.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases in theaters on May 23, 2023.

