DC Star Regrets Bizarre Decision, Deletes Social Media and Vanishes Once Again

Ezra Miller regretted posting some memes on their social media so the actor deleted their account as authorities continue to search for them and 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes.

Miller has been a hot topic recently after the actor has been accused of grooming and brainwashing Tokata since she was 12 years old. Now, Miller and Tokata haven’t been located since the court issued a restraining order on the actor to stay away from Tokata’s family.

While local authorities are searching for Miller, The Flash (2023) actor thought it would be funny to post some memes making fun of the recent situation. Miller must have regretted this because their account has been deleted with no word from the actor for why they did.

The reason why Tokata’s family is concerned for their daughter is that they believe Miller has used violence and given alcohol and drugs in order to have control over their daughter. While Tokata has been seen in a video saying she is all right, Tokata’s parents cast doubt on this because they claim their daughter doesn’t have a phone.

Miller has been known to have some violent tendencies as he has recently thrown a chair at a woman in Hawaii and a few years back he choked a fan. With this in mind, Tokata’s family is worried that Miller won’t respond well to the ongoing pressure being placed on the actor and will have another violent incident.

Surprisingly, Warner Bros. hasn’t said anything about Miller’s recent actions, but they probably aren’t happy with the actor’s recent actions. With Miller as the titular star for The Flash, Warner Bros. doesn’t want to recast the actor due to the cost and then having to reshoot the entire movie if they go through with that.

Warner Bros. has also faced some controversy for allowing Amber Heard to keep her role as Mera while firing Depp immediately from the Fantastic Beasts Franchise. With Heard losing the Defamation trial against her ex-husband, fans hope that the studio will change its mind and cut her role out of the movie.

