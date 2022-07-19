Disney Reportedly Scraps Plans For New ‘Star Wars’: Galaxy’s Edge

When Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at both Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park and Disneyland Resort’s Disneyland Park in 2019, it changed the landscape of Disney Parks — literally.

Galaxy’s Edge is like nothing else Walt Disney Imagineering has ever attempted. The 13-acre expansion transports Guests to a galaxy far, far away, putting them right in the middle of the Star Wars universe on the planet Batuu.

As one might have guessed, Galaxy’s Edge is incredibly immersive, right down to the food Guests can order at locations like Docking Bay 7 and Oga’s Cantina. Coffee, for example, is called “Black Caf” just like it is in the iconic Star Wars movies, and Batuuan visitors can order cocktails like the “Fuzzy Tauntaun” and the “Jedi Mind Trick.”

The land features two rides — Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance — plus numerous shopping options at Black Spire Outpost.

Guests can also join the Star Wars story by building their own lightsabers at Savi’s Handbuilt Lightsabers or constructing an Astromech unit at the Droid Depot.

Now, it seems that Disney has decided not to bring the magic of Galaxy’s Edge to a third Disney Park. Disneyland Paris was set to receive its own Batuu expansion alongside its version of Avengers Campus — set to open on July 20, 2022 — and a brand new Frozen land themed to resemble Anna and Elsa’s Arendelle.

In a recent interview covered by a French Disney fansite, however, Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski indicated that the Star Wars land is no longer happening.

When asked, “The third thematic area mentioned in 2018 concerned the Star Wars universe, but it is no longer mentioned today. Is it still planned?,” Rafalski replied, “We are still working on the third theme. We will make announcements about this when we are ready.”

This certainly sounds like Disney has altered its plans and may be using a new theme, instead of Star Wars for the third expansion at its only European property.

Toyko Disney Resort’s DisneySea Park is set to receive its Fantasy Springs expansion — inspired by Rapunzel adaptation Tangled, Peter Pan, and Frozen — in 2023. It is possible that Disney could take inspiration from these IPs instead of Star Wars, particularly since Frozen is already coming to the Paris Park.

No announcements, though, have currently been made, but Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek did previously promise fans more Tangled in Parks around the world.

What do you think? Should Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge still come to Disneyland Paris?

Visit the official Disney World website to plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district OR the official Disneyland website to plan your trip to Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park — and the Downtown Disney District!