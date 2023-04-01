Wine By The Barrel Now Available at Walt Disney World

One Walt Disney World bar now offers a unique drink for Wine connoisseurs on their next visit to the most magical place on earth.

Recently announced earlier this week at their Disney Springs location is wine by the barrel for Disney Springs Guests! Well, it’s not precisely the barrel you might be thinking of…

Below we share the recent announcement of the new offering by Wine Bar George:

Stop by this weekend for a new wine barrel tumbler! Now available and perfect for a spring day. Receive a complimentary frozen drink with purchase of our newest release.

The Walt Disney World Resort website shares the following on what Wine Bar George has to offer:

“Delight in a delectable menu of masterfully paired wine and food. Wine Bar George offers more than 140 wines by the glass, bottle and ounce. Enjoy wines from acclaimed and well-known wineries, as well as growing regions that are up-and-coming.Discover a full menu of tasty cuisine, with options to complement every wine. Start off with small plates like hummus, spiced olives and house-made meatballs—or enjoy the variety of a cheese board or charcuterie board. For a heartier meal, order a family-style plate that serves 2 to 4 Guests, including skirt steak, grilled sea bass and a sweet finale with a slice of olive oil cake or Key lime pie—and perhaps a glass of dessert wine.”

Reservations are highly recommended if you check out this great location at Disney Springs. We suggest their Wine Country Brunch on weekends; it will be a memorable experience.

More on said George from Disney:

“George Miliotes brings his renowned expertise to Wine Bar George. Widely regarded as one of the leading wine experts in the restaurant industry, Miliotes is no stranger to Walt Disney World Resort. He was part of the opening team of California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, and managed the restaurant from 1995 to 2002. While there, he created an award-winning wine list—one of the first in the country to offer 100 wines by the glass. In March 2007, Miliotes became a Master Sommelier. To earn this distinction, one must pass a series of rigorous exams to demonstrate superlative knowledge of wine from around the world. As a Master Sommelier with a passion for wine education and curation, Miliotes continuously studies and explores wine—traveling to the world’s top wine-growing regions from France to South Africa. On these trips, he identifies interesting wines, builds relationships with the vintners and comes home with new discoveries to share with restaurant-goers and wine enthusiasts. Wine Bar George brings Miliotes’ expertise and worldwide travels to the heart of Central Florida and Walt Disney World Resort. Here, the Master Sommelier and his team have created unique, by-the-glass lists that encourage Guests to make adventurous choices—with more than 140 wines available by the glass, bottle and ounce.”

Are you planning on purchasing wine by the barrel on your next visit to Disney Springs?