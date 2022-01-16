Disney Makes Massive Showtime Cuts to ‘Lion King’ Show Amid COVID Worries

At Walt Disney World Resort, things are constantly changing due to the ongoing COVID-19 virus. As Omicron continues to spread, Guests should be aware that Disney can change their rules and regulations regarding in-Park safety at any given moment.

At the moment, Guests over the age of two years old are required to wear a mask while indoors. We have seen the mask mandate rules at Disney World go through a variety of renditions over the pandemic, as Disney continues to look for ways to create a normal theme park experience while providing a safe environment.

One of the tougher things to bring back to Disney World, however, has been entertainment. With many locations being indoor and some dealing with close proximity, entertainment has and continues to remain on the long road to recovery at Walt Disney World. A few months ago, A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King finally returned to Disney’s Animal Kingdom as the first indoor show to come back. The show has received modifications that allow the performers to remain distant from each other; however, masks are not worn.

Now, it seems showtimes are reduced. Typically, the schedule for the show is as seen below:

Morning

10:00 AM, 11:00 AM Afternoon

12:00 PM, 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM, 3:00 PM, 4:00 PM Evening

5:00 PM

This totals for eight shows a day; today, however, there will only be five shows ending at 2:00 p.m. The showtimes no longer seem to be consistent as tomorrow will have a full lineup of eight shows, while Tuesday, January 18, will only have three shows ending at 12:00 p.m.

The time slots continue to fluctuate as the days go on, so Guests who are planning to see the show should plan to arrive to the Park early and head to one of the show’s earlier performances to be safe. You can also take a look here on the Walt Disney World website or check the My Disney Experience app. We are not sure why the showtimes are starting to fluctuate so heavily, but it does seem possible that these changes could be COVID-related. We also have seen Disney recently post a casting notice for the show which could hint that they need more performers to ensure they will always have a full cast.

Disney describes the show as:

The Circle of Life – Live on Stage

Join the inhabitants of the Pride Lands for a grand gala in honor of Simba, the lion cub who would be king. As the lights dim, hear the sounds of the African savanna. A kinetic kaleidoscope of color floods the stage as colossal puppets, extravagantly costumed dancers, and incredible stilt walkers dazzle the senses. During spectacular theatrics, you’ll relive all the classic songs from The Lion King, including “Hakuna Matata” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” The spectacular finale includes a soaring rendition of “Circle of Life.” It’s a moving and immersive theatrical experience celebrating music that has touched generations of Disney fans—and a festival you’ll want to be part of again and again! Know Before You Go “A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King” will be presented in a modified format to be mindful of the current environment. Adjustments to the show have been made onstage and backstage, including updates to choreography and temporarily pausing some show elements to allow for appropriate physical distancing.

Seating will be limited for the show and is not guaranteed with park admission. Guests should check My Disney Experience app, in-park tip boards or speak with a Cast Member at Harambe Theatre for queue information and show availability, which is subject to change.

Why do you think Disney is cutting showtimes for A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King?

