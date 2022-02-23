Popular Disney Attraction Undergoes Refurbishments After String of Early Closures

Walt Disney World Resort is constantly making changes and updates to keep its attractions running smoothly.

Over the course of the last few weeks, many Disney Guests have noticed a familiar theme with one particular attraction in EPCOT.

Test Track, located in World Discovery at the Disney Park, has experienced a string of unexpected early closures throughout the last few weeks. Though EPCOT was open until 9:00 p.m. during many of these nights, Test Track closed at 6:30 p.m.

While the attraction has not experienced an early closure in the past week, it does seem that Disney has some more work to do to the attraction.

Disney recently filed a permit for Maddox Electric Co Inc. to do electrical work to the building where Test Track resides. The previous early closures of the attraction were believed to have been done to allow refurbishments to take place and this permit could mean that the attraction will be closing early several more nights in the future as it faces electrical work.

Currently, Disney has not said that Test Track will be closing for any extended period of time.

Disney World’s official description of Test Track reads:

Take the Ultimate Test Drive Cruise over to the gleaming Chevrolet Design Center to create your own virtual concept car. When you’re done, buckle up in a 6-passenger “SIM Car” and take it for an exhilarating spin on the test track. Rev through rough terrain and obstacles along the winding circuit. Accelerate through straightaways, maneuver switchbacks through inclement weather, hug curves banked at 50-degree angles and scale hills up to 3 stories high. Reach speeds of up to 65 miles per hour as you put your car through its paces. After each test, check the scoreboard to see how your vehicle performed! After the Test Make and share a commercial for your design, race your car again on a miniature virtual test or pose for a picture with your vehicle against a dramatic backdrop for a souvenir of your supercharged day. Even with Test Track closed for a couple of hours tonight, there is still plenty for Guests visiting the Disney Park to experience. In addition to Test Track, EPCOT is home to many world-class attractions including Soarin’ Around the World, Living with the Land, The World Showcase, Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros, Journey Into Imagination with Figment, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Mission: SPACE, The Seas with Nemo & Friends, Spaceship Earth, and much more. The exciting new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coaster is set to open this summer, as well.

Where does Test Track rank on your list of Disney attractions? Let us know in the comments.

