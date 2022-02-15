Disney’s Quickest Thrill Ride Experiences Issues Three Weeks Later

It’s been a rough few weeks for Walt Disney World’s fastest attraction.

When thinking of fast thrill rides at Walt Disney World, you may think of Expedition Everest at Animal Kingdom or Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and Slinky Dog Dash in Hollywood Studios. But the faster ride in all of Walt Disney World can actually be found in EPCOT.

Test Track at EPCOT is actually the faster attraction at Disney World, reaching speeds up to 65 miles per hour. Unfortunately, however, the ride has been experiencing some maintenance issues which have forced the ride to close early for the last few weeks. Now, according to the official Walt Disney World Website, Test Track will be closing early again today at 6:30 pm.

This will now be the third consecutive week that Test Track has experienced early closures. Disney has not stated how long this will continue, as the refurbishment schedule is not being published, and early closes are not announced until the day of. More on Test Track at EPCOT below:

Take the Ultimate Test Drive Cruise over to the gleaming Chevrolet Design Center to create your own virtual concept car. When you’re done, buckle up in a 6-passenger “SIM Car” and take it for an exhilarating spin on the test track. Rev through rough terrain and obstacles along the winding circuit. Accelerate through straightaways, maneuver switchbacks through inclement weather, hug curves banked at 50-degree angles and scale hills up to 3 stories high. Reach speeds of up to 65 miles per hour as you put your car through its paces. After each test, check the scoreboard to see how your vehicle performed!

After the Test Make and share a commercial for your design, race your car again on a miniature virtual test or pose for a picture with your vehicle against a dramatic backdrop for a souvenir of your supercharged day. Do you enjoy Test Track at EPCOT? Let us know in the comments below. Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!