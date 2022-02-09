Disney’s Fastest Thrill Ride Will Be Closing Early Yet Again

It’s been a rough month for one of Disney World’s fastest attractions, with test Track closing early for nearly a week straight.

While ride closures are not out of the normal for a theme Park like Walt Disney World, it is disappointing as it means that there is less time to ride all of your favorite rides. As of today, test Track will be closing early yet again.

Peculiarly, Test Track closed at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday last week, and again closed yesterday at 6:30 pm and is scheduled for a 6:30 pm-close tonight. See a screenshot we took of the official Walt Disney World calendar below:

More on Test Track at EPCOT in Walt Disney World:

Take the Ultimate Test Drive Cruise over to the gleaming Chevrolet Design Center to create your own virtual concept car. When you’re done, buckle up in a 6-passenger “SIM Car” and take it for an exhilarating spin on the test track. Rev through rough terrain and obstacles along the winding circuit. Accelerate through straightaways, maneuver switchbacks through inclement weather, hug curves banked at 50-degree angles and scale hills up to 3 stories high. Reach speeds of up to 65 miles per hour as you put your car through its paces. After each test, check the scoreboard to see how your vehicle performed!

After the Test Make and share a commercial for your design, race your car again on a miniature virtual test or pose for a picture with your vehicle against a dramatic backdrop for a souvenir of your supercharged day.

