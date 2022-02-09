Guest Angry After Learning Disney Doesn’t Clean “Luxury” Hotel Rooms

Guests visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland in 2021 can expect a lot of things to be different. From lower capacity on rides to stricter safety precautions, a vacation at the DIsney Parks is certainly a lot different than it was just a few years ago, not to mention the brand new systems the company has introduced like Disney Genie and Lightning Lane.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected every facet of our lives it seems. From grocery shopping to visiting hospitals, life as we know it has changed. Not only has the virus affected businesses like restaurants and movie theaters, it has also affected the theme park industry.

Guests visiting the Disney Parks and Resorts have surely noticed how many things have changed and possibly what they may have taken for granted in pre-pandemic times. From mask mandates to new rules and regulations, visiting the Disney Parks is a lot different than it used to be. Hong Kong Disneyland has yet to reopen after closing due to the continuous spread of COVID-19.

Some Guests have noticed smaller portion sizes and lackluster food, partially due to COVID-19 and the supply chain issues that are affecting everything right now. Certain ride elements To sum it up, things are a lot different at the Disney Parks and Resorts. One Guest shared their frustrations on social media after discovering the way Disney hotels work has also changed. See the Reddit post from u/wuawy below:

So I’m just now learning that they don’t clean your rooms if you stay at a WDW resort?? What the eff? If it’s a staffing issue, they should have kept some of the resorts closed. I can’t wrap my mind around spending $700/night at a “luxury” hotel and not getting your room cleaned daily. It has scrambled my brain.

Several commenters responded with their experiences, explaining how the system works right now due to COVID-19. User u/invisalign_ny said:

When you check-in, you can select “every other day cleaning” or “no cleaning”. That’s how it was last week for me. However, ‘cleaning’ means restocking your towels/toiletries, and emptying trash. They do not make the beds.

User u/JugglingJabroni was very disappointed with the modified service:

We just made a reservation last night and it had the same language. Very disappointed to learn what it really means. At least that is better than the last few stays at non disney hotels where you have to call and wait for towels and toilet paper, and som

User u/AfterTheNightIWakeUp discussed the logistics of this issue:

It’s not just Disney. We’ve been doing staycations all over Florida, and housekeeping is limited or absent at all of them. They need to focus on cleaning the rooms between guests, so daily housekeeping has to take a back seat. It was a gross, shitty job in the before times, let alone now. Disney is offering thousands in hiring bonuses for housekeeping staff, and still can’t fill positions. If it’s a dealbreaker issue for you, then don’t give Disney your money. But since the resorts are full, it seems people are in general ok with it.

On the official Walt Disney World website, Disney does state that housekeeping will clean certain amenities in your room and provide “light” housekeeping services. More on that below:

Prior to Your Arrival

Your room will undergo comprehensive cleaning—with added attention to:

High-touch areas, like TV remotes and door handles

Floors, which will be steam cleaned and vacuumed between Guests

During Your Stay

Your room will receive light housekeeping service every other day (unless you choose to decline the service). This service will include:

Removal of trash and used towels

Replenishment of towels and amenities throughout room and bathroom

Wiping and cleaning of the vanity and counter surfaces

Vacuuming, if needed

In addition, housekeeping tools will be cleaned between rooms.

Inside Your Room

Individually wrapped glassware

Additional items that have been cleaned, sealed or wrapped in single-use packaging

It is uncertain when or if things will go back to normal not just for the Walt Disney World Resort but the entire world. COVID-19 has affected so much and continues to do so. There are so many great hotels to stay at while on Walt Disney World property like Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney’s Boardwalk Resort, Pop Century, and countless others. There is a new hotel experience coming to Walt Disney World as well in the form of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the newest addition to Disney World that will connect to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

