Fans Call Universal Ride “A Lawsuit Waiting To Happen” After Break Down

When visiting any theme Park, there is always the chance something can go wrong, get stuck, or break down. Rides are getting more and more complicated, meaning the maintenance they require is a lot more intensive. Recently, one of Universal Studio’s most iconic rides broke down and fans had a lot to say about the evacuation.

A recent TikTok showed Guests evacuating the Jurassic Park River Adventure attraction, a water-based boat ride that takes place in the Jurassic World franchise. Because the ride is a boat ride, evacuations are a little more tricky. See the video posted by @letsparkit below:

Several in the comments joked about the safety of this evacuation procedure with many legitimately concerned. User @urdeeds said:

This is a lawsuit waiting to happen lol that does not look safe

User @junqjunk commented:

I would have fallen on purpose just to claim a check

User @juno2_22 brought Disney into the discussion:

Reason number one why I like Disney they have really good “ in show exits”

Some may even call this entire ride “dated”, as it is several decades old now. While some rides at Universal Studios Orlando may feel dated, the Park has also received some truly incredible attractions in the last few years. Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motobike Adventure in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is an amazing coaster that takes Guests on an epic journey through the Harry Potter franchise. The brand new Velocicaoster at Islands of Adventure is quite possibly Universal Studios’ most intense and thrilling ride, taking Guests on an insane adventure. It should be noted Team Members are highly trained on any and all evacuations when it comes to Universal attractions.

More on Jurassic Park River Adventure below:

It’s Lunchtime and You’re on the Menu. One minute, you’re gliding along in your raft. The next, you’re face to face with a giant T. rex. There’s nowhere to turn. She’s bearing down on you and your only escape from her razor sharp teeth is to take the pitch-black plunge before you. Did we mention it’s an 85-foot drop?

What do you think about the TikTok? Let us know in the comments below.

