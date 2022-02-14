Universal Fans Call Park “Dated”, Claim Some Rides Are “Pathetic”

When visiting any theme park, there will most likely be something new and exciting to experience. From a brand new roller coaster to a revamped and rethemed ride, theme parks are constantly trying to keep things fresh for Guests. But sometimes things can be left behind a little, not receiving the full care they may deserve.

There is no doubt that a few parts of both Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort are dated and could use a refresh, specifically in the Tomorrowland sections. Tomorrowland in the Magic Kingdom recently did receive a small color scheme redo as well as a brand new entrance sign, making the appearance a little sleeker. Many cite the purple road signs that sprawl across Walt Disney World Resort property as being dated as well, calling them a relic of the ’90s. Some of these signs were actualy repainted recently, leaving many wondering if the purple is out for good.

EPCOT is a great example of this with a full transformation taking place currently at the Park. EPCOT was bu far the most dated Park out of the four at Walt Disney World, with the questionable Future World section as well as the entirety of the Innovetntions building being left to rot at the Orlando, Florida Park, until now.

And speaking of Orlando, another theme park giant also may come across as dated to Guests, according to some. Recently, some Universal fans went to social media to express their feelings about this. See the full post below:

Just finished my first day ever at Universal and my thoughts are that it is a lot of fun, but seems kind of….dated? Am I the only one that thinks this? Majority of the rides intro videos looking like they were shot in the late 90s. A lot of their rides are really just video simulation with rocking / tilting to simulate motion, and the videos seem low resolution, dim, and not modern at all. The hulk, rockin, velociraptor, and hagrids ride were the only fun rides for me, although I prefer roller coasters over virtual reality. Just my two cents!

This post sparked a small yet passionate discussion about the current state of Universal Studios Orlando. User u/der-innkeeper commented:

US kinda lives in the 90s. They really went with the video rides a few years ago, and did ok with the HP rides, Kong is alright, but fast and furious is… Pathetic. It seems like they are getting away from that, a bit, now. I hope.

User u/So-says-a-guy jokingly mentioned the new walkway coming to the Resort.

don’t worry we’re getting a walking pathway soon at shrek so it’s about to get crunk

User u said:

This is a pretty common opinion about Universal Studios. I share the opinion but I’m “old” now and don’t mind the dated stuff because it was new for me! (If that makes sense)

User u/Mamaj12469 commented on the Jimmy Fallon attraction:

Jimmy Fallon’s movie screens quality was so bad, I got car sick.

User u/SomebodyyetNobody said:

Spiderman and transformers are the same ride. Lol it’s like Dodge/Plymouth/Chrysler cars from the 80’s/90’s same exact car, just slightly different options and names.

While some rides at Universal Studios Orlando may feel dated, the Park has also received some truly incredible attractions in the last few years. Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motobike Adventure in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is an amazing coaster that takes Guests on an epic journey through the Harry Potter franchise.

The brand new Velocicaoster at Islands of Adventure is quite possibly Universal Studios’ most intense and thrilling ride, taking Guests on an insane adventure. More on that below:

Feel the Rush of the Hunt. Speeding through the jungle, rising high above the terrain, it’s the apex predator of roller coasters: the Jurassic World VelociCoaster. Now you can board your vehicle for a high-speed dash through the park’s raptor paddock. Feel the rush of the hunt as you race alongside these nimble predators, twisting and soaring above the land and water. Jurassic World VelociCoaster is Now Open at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Do you think Universal Studios Orlando is dated and in need of an update? Let us know in the comments below.

