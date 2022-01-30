Universal Faces Lawsuit After Grandmother Was Left Severely Injured By Attraction

When it comes to getting injured at a theme park, situations can often become quite tricky if the Guest is unfortunately left injured in any capacity, especially if the injury is inflicted upon them without warning and by something in the theme park itself.

Universal is currently facing a lawsuit (NBCUniversal Media LLC) due to one grandmother claiming that she was severely injured while waiting in line at the Wizarding World of Harry Potters’ attraction, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey. Although it was not specified that this injury took place specifically at Universal Studios Hollywood, the publication did note that it was at Universal Studios, which would not make sense for Universal Orlando Resort, as Universal Studios Florida is home to Diagon Alley, while Islands of Adventure is home to Hogsmeade and this specific attraction.

CBS Los Angeles stated:

A 69-year-old grandmother is suing NBCUniversal Media LLC, alleging she was hurt when a divider pole fell on her right hand while she was waiting in line with her grandson for the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride at Universal Studios in 2021. Elizabeth Moore’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges negligence and seeks unspecified damages. An NBCUniversal Media representative could not be immediately reached for comment on the suit brought Friday.

It seems that Moore, who is from Sacramento, was in line for the attraction on June 6 when a pole in the queue fell on her hand. It seems that Moore is arguing there was no signage for the unsecured pole, and Universal should have ensured that it was not going to fall on a Guest, as they allegedly knew the potential risk. Moore is also claiming that the injury was severe and had long-lasting effects.

Moore suffered severe injuries that she believes will continue to cause her severe pain and discomfort in the future, the suit states.

We have seen injuries occur at many Universal theme parks in the past, some of which were claimed to by at fault of the attraction or theme park itself, while others came as reactions to the attraction such as a 42-year-old woman passing out on Universal’s Incredible Hulk Coaster when her blood pressure dropped and a 71-year-old woman feeling motion sickness on Universal’s E.T. Adventure ride. Volcano Bay, Universal Orlando Resort’s water park also underwent a massive lawsuit, read more on that here.

It does not seem that the case has yet to be settled, Inside the Magic will continue to follow the ongoing situation to provide you with up to date details.

