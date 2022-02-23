New Concept Art Potentially Reveals Inside of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Coaster

A new attraction is set to open in Walt Disney World Resort and it’s coming soon!

While Disney has not made an official announcement, the final touches are being placed on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and just yesterday Disney Executive Geoff Morrell revealed that the coaster was set to open on Memorial Day weekend. The tweet was promptly deleted and another was sent out saying “coming soon.”

The official Disney website says the coaster will open in “summer 2022,” meaning that Morrell’s original date is likely correct.

Phil The Horizoneer (TheHorizoneer) recently shared what seems to be the new loading area concept art that gives Disney Guests a small taste of what the inside of the coaster will look like. It should be noted that this was put out by a fan, and not Disney, so the rendering may not be accurate, or could be fan made. That being said, it does look a lot like what we saw in the background of Disney Executive Geoff Morrell’s Tweeted photo.

NEW COSMIC REWIND LOADING AREA CONCEPT ART

NEW COSMIC REWIND LOADING AREA CONCEPT ART pic.twitter.com/OHGna6zkiy — Phil‎ ✦ The Horizoneer (@TheHorizoneer) February 22, 2022

Futuristic décor should be expected and this coaster has been built with state-of-the-art technology that includes 360 degree rotations and Disney’s first ever reverse-launch.

Disney World’s official description for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind reads:

An Extraterrestrial Escapade

Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology. Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Are you ready to rock out on an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you! This family-friendly attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!

Over at Disney California Adventure in the Avengers Campus, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout is one of the most popular attractions for Disneyland Resort Guests to visit and while this coaster will be much different from the attraction in California, it is still expected to be enormously popular.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), and Dave Bautista (Drax).

The popular series has a planned third film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 expected to be released in 2023 and two spinoffs coming to Disney + in 2022 in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and I Am Groot, which is a series based on the beloved character Baby Groot and his origins.

