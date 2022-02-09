Final Touches Being Put on New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Coaster

Walt Disney World Resort fans have been anxiously awaiting the debut of the newest attraction, set to be unveiled in EPCOT.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a state-of-the-art attraction that Disney describes as “a storycoaster” that rotates 360 degrees and features the first reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history.

While there has not been an official opening date pegged for the attraction, the expectation is that it will open in the summer of 2022.

Disney Park fans have been closely following along as construction has continued and it seems things are coming along smoothly.

Twitter account @AestheticPuppet recently posted a photo of the new paint being added to the façade of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

New paint job on Cosmic Rewind! Looks great so far!

New paint job on Cosmic Rewind! Looks great so far! pic.twitter.com/ZXOhbkAcFh — Hi, I’m Jay! (@AestheticPuppet) February 9, 2022

As you can see from the picture, Disney is now in the phase or working through small details, which includes paint jobs and outlines that help in theming the attraction. This is great news for those hoping the coaster will open sooner rather than later.

Inside the Magic will continue to give you updates on when the attraction may open as more details and information unfold.

Disney Parks Blog recently shared the following information about the new roller coaster:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a family-friendly adventure, featuring a totally new type of roller coaster experience we’re developing just for this attraction – it’s a storycoaster that rotates 360 degrees so you’re always focused on all the action as you help the Guardians save the galaxy. Not only that, but Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will also feature the first reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world. It’s a massive experience that will match the scale and adventure of the Guardians of the Galaxy films. As part of the ongoing transformation of EPCOT, we’re infusing this park we love and cherish with more ways to dream, to be inspired and to connect with our world – or other galaxies, in this case. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is going to be a big step in that direction, and we can’t wait for you to experience it.

Over at Disney California Adventure in the Avengers Campus, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout is one of the most popular attractions for Disneyland Resort Guests to visit and while this coaster will be much different from the attraction in California, it is still expected to be enormously popular.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), and Dave Bautista (Drax).

The popular series has a planned third film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 expected to be released in 2023 and two spinoffs coming to Disney + in 2022 in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and I Am Groot, which is a series based on the beloved character Baby Groot and his origins.

Until Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens, Walt Disney World Resort Guests can still enjoy some awesome coasters like Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, and Slinky Dog Dash.

In addition, EPCOT is home to many thrilling and iconic attractions like Avatar Flight of Passage, Soarin’ Around The World, Living with the Land, Journey Into Imagination with Figment, Frozen Ever After, Test Track, Spaceship Earth, Mission: SPACE, and many more.

