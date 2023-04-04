Disney Launches New Retail Experience

TRON Lightcycle Run officially launched today at Magic Kingdom, leading to higher wait times and selling out of Disney’s paid service Genie+. Besides all that, Magic Kingdom also opened a new retail experience that will capture the hearts of TRON fans everywhere.

Tomorrowland Opens a Few New Things

As mentioned above, Tomorrowland, located inside of Magic Kingdom, has opened TRON Lightcycle Run to the public. The ride is a mixture of an indoor and outdoor roller coaster where fans ride on a TRON lightcycle and race through the grid to win.

For weeks now, the ride was open to Cast Member previews and received high regard from fans all over. Though the ride did feature some normal yet frustrating issues, TRON Lightcycle Run has been a hit for Disney fans since its soft opening.

Aside from the ride opening in Magic Kingdom, there’s also a new retail experience in Tomorrowland that has been refurbished and renovated for quite some time.

Tomorrowland Explained

Tomorrowland is one of a few themed lands featured at all of the Magic Kingdom-styled Disney theme parks around the planet. Each version of the land is different and features multiple attractions that depict future views. Some of those critical attractions include Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress, TRON Lightcycle Run, and Star Tours—The Adventures Continue.

The Tomorrowland area is available at Disneyland California, Magic Kingdom Florida, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland Park.

New Tomorrowland Retail Experience Open

Tomorrowland Light & Power Company has been renovated and revived as the newly opened Tomorrowland Launch Depot, a new Disney retail experience in Magic Kingdom.

Tomorrowland Launch Depot is a one-of-a-kind gift shop that serves as the TRON Lightcycle Run gift shop for fans of the film and ride to purchase brand-new and recently released merchandise.

The new retail experience has all kinds of new merch for Disney fans to enjoy. The unique gift shop also allows Guests to mobile checkout and skip the long wait times at the front desks.

You can check the new retail experience out here and see all they offer for Disney Guests.