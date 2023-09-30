Sex Worker Allegedly Denied Entrance to Disney Park

A sex worker was allegedly turned away from this Disney park after trying to smuggle a restricted item into the resort. Not very family-friendly of her.

However, guests can be denied entrance or removed from the park for several reasons, such as violating Disney Parks’ dress code, trying to carry restricted items into the park, or engaging in prohibited activities, such as trying to access areas designated only for cast members.

Unfortunately, a racy guest was allegedly turned away from Disneyland Resort for trying to sneak adult items into the parks.

In a video posted by @homedepotmisty, a self-proclaimed “med student with a wild side,” on TikTok, a young woman can be seen showing off a provocative outfit and Disney-themed accessories. The adult content creator captioned her video alleging that she “got denied entry into Disneyland because the metal detectors kept activating,” likely causing her to be stopped by security cast members — despite guests exposing themselves smuggling prohibited items into the park and shamelessly celebrating afterward.

The sex worker admitted to wearing a tool of the trade concealed under her revealing outfit to the park today, which, according to her, caused her to be unable to enter the parks. You can see the video below or click here to watch it. Viewer discretion is advised.

I wasn’t allowed into Disneyland today! #foryou

Despite what the adult content creator said about being turned away from the gates, she recorded the video in front of what appears to be the ticket booths for Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, meaning she was able to get through security and possibly enter either park for the day.

And while it’s up to the viewer to decide whether or not the guest was carrying the indecent item with her, this feature is highly unlikely.

This is not the first time sex workers and adult content creators have targeted Disney Parks as the stage for their next photoshoot or risqué video. Inside the Magic has reported on a guest shamelessly exposing her breasts in the Skyliner at Walt Disney World Resort and a woman flashing her private parts during a parade in Magic Kingdom.

Last year, an adult film star forced the closure of a ride in Disney California Adventure for attempting to record content aboard, and recently, a woman was caught attempting to record an explicit video in Disneyland Park.

Of course, taking indecent photos and videos or engaging in inappropriate actions while in Disneyland Resort or any other Disney Park (or public Disney location) is strictly prohibited and could bring severe consequences for guests. An action like this will not only get you removed from the property but will also severely affect those around you. Guests must also remember that this is a kid-friendly park, and nudity has no place at Disney.

