Disney Guest Complains Online After Getting Kicked Out for Inappropriate Costume

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort have strict dress code policies that all guests must follow. These guidelines are loosened on special event nights, such as Oogie Boogie Bash and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, where guests of all ages can wear costumes.

It’s exciting for adult guests to dress up – a practice typically reserved for those under 14 – but there are still rules. And a recent video proves that Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park cast members will enforce them.

Oogie Boogie Bash

Similar to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World Resort, Oogie Boogie Bash is one of the most popular special events on Disney property, taking place on select nights in September and October 2023. Guests of all ages are in for treat trail magic, the Frightfully Fun Parade, rare character interactions, and more Halloween time fun!

“Don your favorite costume for a frightfully fun night of Characters, tricks and treats for Guests of all ages,” Disney writes. “The spell’s been cast! On select nights this September and October, Disney California Adventure Park will host a separately ticketed Halloween party with Oogie Boogie.”

“This family-friendly event includes after-hours Park access to treat trails, photo opportunities, entertainment, attractions, frightfully fun decor and more. Your ticket also lets you enjoy Disney California Adventure Park for up to 3 hours before Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party begins. Once the party starts at 6:00 PM, you’ll be treated to 5 hours of ghoulish delights—including special Halloween-themed entertainment, attractions, Character sightings and more.”

Dress Code Violation

TikToker Samantha Souza (@thesamanthasouza) was “heartbroken” after Disney cast members denied her Oogie Boogie Bash entry because of a costume violation:

@thesamanthasouza I swear this Oogie Boogie Bash visit is just one thing after another… luckily ive just channeled my inner captain america and told myself “i can do this all day”, and i never let it stop me. Im definitely heartbroken that no one got to see the hard work and inguinuity of me and my mother… but hopefully yall here on tiktok appreciate it. Love yall! More oogie boogie bash content to come thats more positive! 🙂 #oogieboogiebash2023 #epicfails #disneyparkstiktok #disneyadult #rogersthemusicalathyperian ♬ original sound – Samantha Souza

“I just got kicked out of Oogie Boogie Bash for my costume because apparently, you can’t have a poster attached to you at all,” Souza began. “Does it say that on the Oogie Boogie Bash costume rules? No. But, apparently, even though I pointed that out, they said it’s on the regular Disneyland rules, so it applies.”

Still, Souza felt Disneyland Resort should’ve been more explicit about the Oogie Boogie Bash costume rules.

“The rules are kind of different on Oogie Boogie, so I figured if I check the Oogie Boogie rules, I’m good,” she said. “You should just know that all the regular rules still apply even though a lot of them are repeated in the Oogie Boogie guidelines. You’d think that one would be repeated, too.”

The TikToker’s costume was a poster board advertising the “death” of Rogers the Musical, a now-defunct Marvel musical at Disney California Adventure Park’s Hyperion Theater.

“I literally spent all day on this,” Souza continued. “…I barely made it through the turnstiles. Security was fine… Now I’m walking all the way back to my car.”

“All this money, all this time… My poor mother who was slaving over this with me… and a handful of people got to see it,” she said. “Every single cast member who saw me, though, loved it.”

Souza altered the costume to enter the Disney Halloween party – a few hours behind schedule. Still, she had a great time.

“[I’m] definitely heartbroken that no one got to see the hard work and inguinuity [sic.] of me and my mother… but hopefully yall here on TikTok appreciate it,” she wrote.

Make sure to read the Disney dress code and Oogie Boogie Bash dress code before heading to Disneyland Resort. Disney cast members reserve the right to remove guests who don’t follow theme park rules.

