Disney Confirms Permanent Cancellation of Marvel Musical, Abandons Theater

The end is near for Disney’s Marvel musical.

After spending several years on a commercial high, recent times have been tough for Marvel. Audiences have received more superhero content than ever, thanks in no small part to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newfound presence on Disney+.

What started with the critical hit WandaVision in 2020 has evolved into, well, a bit of a mess. Recent entries from Marvel on Disney+ have proved themselves unpopular with critics and fans alike, including Secret Invasion, which recently secured itself the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score for any Marvel Studios production. Yikes.

Over on the big screen, Marvel has faced the same issues. While Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (2023) was a hit in every sense, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) were widely derided as some of the studio’s poorest efforts to date.

However, that hasn’t stopped Marvel from experimenting with new mediums. Earlier this year, Marvel debuted its first musical. Inspired by a brief sequence (and a post-credits scene) in Hawkeye, in June Disneyland Resort premiered “Rogers: The Musical” – a “Hamilton”-inspired stage show – at California Adventure.

In theatrical splendor, relive the life of Steve Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America! The musical retelling takes you from Steve’s humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America and leading the Avengers. Be on the lookout for appearances by Peggy Carter and Nick Fury—and watch some of your favorite Avengers assemble in epic, show-tune style. It’s a larger-than-life one-act musical coming this summer for a limited time to the Hyperion Theater in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure Park.