Disney Confirms Permanent Cancellation of Marvel Musical, Abandons Theater

in Disneyland Resort, Marvel

Posted on by Chloe James Leave a comment
Captain America in the center of the stage in "Rogers: The Musical"

Credit: Disney

The end is near for Disney’s Marvel musical.

After spending several years on a commercial high, recent times have been tough for Marvel. Audiences have received more superhero content than ever, thanks in no small part to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newfound presence on Disney+.

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury looking to the sky in 'Secret Invasion'
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: This Is Why ‘The Marvels’ Is Destined To Flop

What started with the critical hit WandaVision in 2020 has evolved into, well, a bit of a mess. Recent entries from Marvel on Disney+ have proved themselves unpopular with critics and fans alike, including Secret Invasion, which recently secured itself the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score for any Marvel Studios production. Yikes.

Over on the big screen, Marvel has faced the same issues. While Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (2023) was a hit in every sense, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) were widely derided as some of the studio’s poorest efforts to date.

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Love (India Rose Hemsworth) in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' 2022
Credit: Marvel Studios

However, that hasn’t stopped Marvel from experimenting with new mediums. Earlier this year, Marvel debuted its first musical. Inspired by a brief sequence (and a post-credits scene) in Hawkeye, in June Disneyland Resort premiered “Rogers: The Musical” – a “Hamilton”-inspired stage show – at California Adventure.

In theatrical splendor, relive the life of Steve Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America! The musical retelling takes you from Steve’s humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America and leading the Avengers. Be on the lookout for appearances by Peggy Carter and Nick Fury—and watch some of your favorite Avengers assemble in epic, show-tune style.

It’s a larger-than-life one-act musical coming this summer for a limited time to the Hyperion Theater in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure Park.

Steve Rogers holding his shield in "Rogers: The Musical"
Credit: Disney

Related: Marvel Musical Canceled, Disney Cuts Performances From Schedule

Typically performed from Tuesdays to Saturdays each week at the Park’s Hyperion Theater, the Marvel musical has been a huge hit with Disneyland Resort Guests.

From its debut, Disney has been transparent about the fact that “Rogers: The Musical” was only a short-term affair at California Adventure. Regardless, Guests had hoped that its run would be extended based on its popularity. Now, however, Disney has confirmed to the OC Register that this will not be the case and that “Rogers: The Musical” will end on August 31, 2023.

The Hyperion Theater marquee
Credit: Disney

It also seems like Disney doesn’t have any plans to introduce a replacement any time soon. The first sign of an incoming musical at California Adventure’s Hyperion Theater – which previously hosted shows inspired by Frozen (2013) and Aladdin (1992) – is typically new castings listed on the Disney Auditions website.

As nothing has been listed yet, and considering that it took six months to make “Rogers: The Musical” a reality from the time of its announcement, it looks like Hyperion Theater may once again be left empty. Fingers crossed, it doesn’t go dark for as long as its last extended closure of three years post-COVID.

What musical would you like to see move into the Hyperion Theater? Let us know in the comments!

Be the first to comment!